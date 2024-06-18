Lily Allen Wonders If She 'Kink-Shames' Her Husband David Harbour as Singer Often Says 'No' When Asked to Do Things in the Bedroom
Lily Allen is admittedly a bit less frisky when it comes to participating in bedroom behavior with her husband, David Harbour.
During a recent episode of her and Miquita Oliver's "Miss Me?" podcast, the co-hosts got into a deep discussion about intercourse and "kinks" in response to a fan question asking whether Allen and the British television personality had ever "kink-shamed" someone.
"I wonder if I kink-shame my husband. Because he quite often asks for things, and I’m like: 'No babe, it’s not happening,'" Allen confessed.
"I’m not like: 'You piece of s---, how dare you ask me to do that!'" the "Hard Out Here" singer clarified. "I’m just like: 'Hmm, headache. Little headache, got a bit of a headache — maybe not tonight.'"
While she might get lazy in the intimacy department from time to time, Allen owned up to previously calling men "daddy" during intercourse, prompting her to worry Harbour might ask where her "s---" side had gone.
"Oh my god, I really hope my husband doesn’t listen to this show," she expressed. "He’s going to just be like: 'Where? Where is this person that’s doing all these s--- things?' Like: 'Why are you lying to everyone that you’re this liberated?"
Oliver disagreed, however, as she insisted: "David would love this! David would love this kinky b----!"
The former Popworld host had to ask: "So why do you think this kinky b----has gone? Where did she go?"
"I think the alcohol had quite a lot to do with the kink for me," Allen — who has been sober since 2019 — declared. "Before I got together with David, I don’t think I’d ever had s-- not drunk, actually. Unless, maybe, like, morning s--, but still a bit drunk and definitely high."
Allen met Harbour on the celebrity dating app Raya within the same year she got sober. The couple later tied the knot during a Las Vegas ceremony in September 2020.
Prior to marrying the Stranger Things star, Allen had been a wife to Sam Cooper from 2011-2018.
In the midst of her marital demise, Allen said she resorted to "experimenting" with women, as she previously revealed in her memoir, My Thoughts Exactly, which hit shelves in September 2018.
"I'm quite into normalizing everything that people are ashamed about in themselves," the "Smile" vocalist mentioned. "I was talking to David about this last night; during the breakdown of my last marriage, I was very, very promiscuous and experimental, and I had s-- with female s-- workers."
"I wrote about it in my book," she explained. "Because I felt like I lived in a state of perpetual fear in that period of time because I’ve always felt like I was about to be gotchaed by the tabloids. So I knew that this thing existed, and that I've been behaving this way, and I thought I was going to take a little bit of the power back and reveal it myself in my book."