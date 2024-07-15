Allen, 39, explained that they wound up in bed together after the Stranger Things star, 49, started touching her hand while they were watching a play together.

"We'd been out for dinner a couple of times and then the third time I went out with him we went to the theatre to go and see The Lehman Trilogy," she recalled. "It's a very long play, it's in three parts, there's two intervals. I think it was in the first bit of the play, the first third, he just like grabbed my hand and started like stroking it — almost like f------ it with his hand or something. It was the most intense thing."