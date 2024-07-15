Lily Allen Reveals When She First Slept With Husband David Harbour
Lily Allen is continuing to spill all of the tea on her and husband David Harbour's relationship.
On a new episode of her and pal Miquita Oliver's "Miss Me?" podcast, the singer shared that she first slept with the actor on their third date.
Allen, 39, explained that they wound up in bed together after the Stranger Things star, 49, started touching her hand while they were watching a play together.
"We'd been out for dinner a couple of times and then the third time I went out with him we went to the theatre to go and see The Lehman Trilogy," she recalled. "It's a very long play, it's in three parts, there's two intervals. I think it was in the first bit of the play, the first third, he just like grabbed my hand and started like stroking it — almost like f------ it with his hand or something. It was the most intense thing."
"I was like very English, 'Ooh my goodness, this person likes me — they want to be intimate with me,'" continued the "Smile" crooner. "And then he like whispered in my ear — I guess it was obvious the first third was coming to a crescendo — he was like 'Shall we just like get out of here?'"
Though it "was really hard to get tickets" to the play, the duo left early and headed home — "and the rest was history," Allen quipped.
"It was very intense," she confessed. "It's not very British is it, like on the third date, like literally grabbed my hand and started stroking me. And it was in an environment that it was like I couldn't say anything. I was like 'Oh, God.' It was hot.'"
On a previous episode of the podcast, Allen revealed she joined OnlyFans to sell photos of her feet, insisting that the Violent Night star thinks her new endeavor is "great."
"At first, he was like, not turned on, but he was like, ‘Is this a kink for you?’ and I was like, ‘No, it’s totally not a kink,'" she shared. "[But] maybe there’s something in the power element of it that’s slightly kinky for me."
"It is actually really fun to be in power and in control," the mom-of-two noted.
Allen also told fans that there will be no nudity on her page. "Believe me, these guys are all up in my DMs telling me they want bespoke content and asking me for all kinds of crazy stuff, and I take such pleasure in saying, ‘Only feet,’" she declared.