Lily Collins Loses $10,000 Worth of Precious Valuables During Hotel Spa Theft
Lily Collins’ relaxing spa day turned into a stressful nightmare when thieves stole her precious diamond engagement ring and wedding band, among other items, over the weekend.
The Emily in Paris star was spending some time at a hotel spa in West Hollywood, Calif., where she had removed her expensive and meaningful jewelry to enjoy the establishment's features.
Upon returning to her valuables, Collins discovered “$10,000” worth of her belongings had been stolen, according to a report obtained by a news publication.
An investigation has been launched by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, however, officials informed the news outlet that there was no sign of forced entry into the area where her engagement ring, wedding band and some electronics were swiped from the actress.
Hotel security footage is still being reviewed in an effort to identify the thief and conduct an arrest, it was reported.
Collins was seemingly left devastated by the unfortunate situation, as the engagement ring and wedding band surely meant the world to her.
The Love, Rosie star excitedly shared news of her engagement via an Instagram post in September 2020, kissing her then-fiancé, Charlie McDowell, while holding her ring-enhanced hand in front of the camera.
"I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together," Collins captioned the post announcing that the film director had popped the question.
Collins shared a follow-up image capturing the special moment, calling it "the purest joy I’ve ever felt."
The cute couple started the next chapter of their love story when they tied the knot one year later.
"I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021, we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond," the 34-year-old wrote alongside a photo from her wedding day.
The perfect pair's relationship has been going strong ever since, as Collins loves to upload wholesome pictures of the two packing on the PDA from time-to-time.
"Morning smooch, stroll, and stretch," the Mirror Mirror actress most recently captioned a photo of herself kissing her husband's cheek on Friday, April 28.
TMZ reported news of Collins' stolen belongings.