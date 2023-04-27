Glen Powell Split From Gigi Paris Weeks Before Seen Cozying Up to Sydney Sweeney, Insider Reveals
Despite what the rumor mill is churning, Sydney Sweeney was not the cause of Glen Powell's split from Gigi Paris.
According to insiders, the former couple called it quits on their three-year relationship well before any of the allegations about the 34-year-old hunk and the Euphoria actress ever came to light.
"Gigi and Glen had broken up several times," the source explained to an outlet. "They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out. Gigi was never happy with the long distance filming and when she came to Australia [where Powell was filming Anyone But You] they both decided to break up for good."
"It wasn't about infidelity. She's on different coasts modeling, he's on different coasts filming," an insider noted of their breakup."When she left, they were on great terms."
Fans began to speculate that Sweeney played a role in the pair's demise after the designer unfollowed the 25-year-old on Instagram amid the duo's headline-making press tour. However, people in their inner circle revealed there was no love triangle, and the blonde beauty is still engaged to Jonathan Davino.
"Gigi only unfollowed Sydney on social media because Sydney never followed her back. This had nothing to do with Glen and Sydney," the insider explained. "Gigi is aware that Glen and Sydney never hooked up. He takes his work very seriously and it was tough on the relationship."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As for the extra close dynamic between the Devotion star and Sweeney that took the internet by storm? Nothing more than a platonic friendship between costars. "They're filming a movie that's a romantic comedy!" an additional insider clarified about the speculation. "It's like when people say about movie stars, 'Oh, they have such good chemistry.' It's just their job. They're friends that met on set. They're costars."
Following the news of her split with Powell, Paris took to her Instagram to share a video of herself strutting her stuff on the street alongside the caption, "know your worth & onto the next."
People spoke with sources close to Powell and Paris about the split.