Lily Phillips Cries as Her Dad Expresses Disgust in Her Successful OnlyFans Career

OnlyFans star Lily Phillips has made quite the impact in the adult film industry. In June, she slept with 1,113 men in 12 hours, later referring to the s-- marathon as a “conveyor belt system” for the way guys were thrown at her within seconds. In a new episode of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, where investigative reporter Stacey Dooley interviews high-profile personalities to gain a better understanding of their private lives, Phillips and her parents were observed by the show’s host and revealed how they feel about their daughter's OnlyFans career.

'We'd Sell Our House'

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips' dad said he would 'sell' his house if that meant his daughter would stop creating OnlyFans content.

During the candid conversation, her parents, Emma and Lindsay Phillips, expressed their disgust, saying they would do anything to get her to stop her s-- work. “If there’s anything we could do to change her profession, we’d do it overnight,” Lily’s father said. “It’s the ‘degradingness’ of it and making sure that she’s safe. Sometimes we think, have we done anything wrong with her upbringing? Well, as far as I’m concerned, we’ve had nothing but nice times and love… Is it money? Because if it was money, we’d sell our house. You could have everything you want, Lily, if you gave it all up now.”

Lily Phillips in Tears Over Her Parents' Disgust

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram The OnlyFans star began to cry when her parents expressed their disgust.

In a brief moment of embarrassment, the OnlyFans star walked off in tears, telling producers, “I don’t want to be on camera; I just need a moment.” Lily’s mom also commented on her daughter’s career choice, saying she and her husband have tried to embrace Lily’s s-- work in order to keep their relationship with her. “When she said she was doing OnlyFans, we stood back because we want to continue our relationship with our daughter,” Emma shared. “We were pretty open with it, but when it went to the next step, we were like, ‘No, no.’”

Lily Phillips' Dad Reveals People Tell Him They 'Hope' His Daughter Dies

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips' dad said he has received calls from people saying they 'hope' his daughter dies.

Lindsay explained how he and his wife have “known for years she’s done OnlyFans.” However, they were shocked when they found out the extremities of their daughter’s work in the adult film industry. “I thought it was just posing in swimwear and lingerie,” her dad noted. Lily’s dad also claimed he and his wife “get calls from random people saying, ‘I hope your daughter dies’” — a remark he will never be able to forget.

Lily Phillips Has No Plan to Stop OnlyFans Content

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips said she has no plan to stop creating OnlyFans content.