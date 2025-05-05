Adult Film Star Lily Phillips Reveals Odd Topic She Finds 'Vulgar' and 'Not Ladylike' to Discuss
Lily Phillips doesn't mind filming herself having intercourse with 101 men in one day — though she draws the line when it comes to discussing money.
In a new interview published Wednesday, April 30, the adult film star, 23, refused to reveal exactly how much she made as a result of her viral s-- marathon earlier this year.
When asked whether she made more than $2 million from the eyebrow-raising content, Phillips told The Times she didn't "actually have a number," but replied "yes" when asked if the total exceeded $500,000, $700,000 and $1 million.
"My parents always really taught me to talk about money is really vulgar, and it’s just it’s not very ladylike," Phillips declared, though the journalist noted many critics also find sleeping with 101 people in one day "vulgar" and "not ladylike."
In response, Phillips revealed her belief that you can't be "living your life through other people’s opinions."
Happy to discuss her money-making sexcapades, the OnlyFans model admitted she didn't climax at all while letting 101 men be intimate with her within the span of 24 hours.
"Pleasure isn’t all about o-----," she argued, confessing her favorite part about the adventure was "getting to meet that many guys that support me and are fans."
As one of the hottest faces in the adult film industry at the moment, Phillips defines herself as a "feminist," as she sees gender equality in "being able to explore my sexual kinks and being sexually liberated."
"Because it was under all my own rules, my decisions. I chose to put myself in that position. I was very, very in control. If it was a man in my position, he’d be talked about very differently," she explained, while the interviewer compared Phillips to a "modern" Hugh Hefner.
As for how she began sharing her bedroom behavior with the world, Phillips mentioned: "I had just got to that point where I felt so comfortable with s-- and with my body that I thought, why not? I personally don’t see s-- as a scary, intimate thing to share. It was just something that I basically thought was like art that I wanted to share with people."
While being an adult film entertainer wasn't Phillips' parents' "first choice of a job" for their daughter — and "probably near one of their last" — the social media star is lucky to "always" have her mom and dad's "support."
"They’ve always expressed their love for me," she assured. "With the stunts, they definitely said it’s not something that they want me to do, but at the end of the day, I’m an adult."