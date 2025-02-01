Who Is Lily Phillips? 6 Things to Know About the Adult Film Star
Lily Phillips Is From England
Adult film star Lily Phillips grew up in a wealthy home in Derbyshire, England, and currently resides in a property in west London. She revealed she is still looking for properties valued at $1.5 million.
She Is a College Dropout
After attending John Flamsteed Community School, Phillips started studying Nutrition at Sheffield University, per Daily Mail.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she failed to attend her lectures and started "sleeping around" instead. She eventually launched an OnlyFans account and earned $2,000 in her first month.
"I was sort of selling s-- to guys on my nights out without making any money, so I thought I might as well charge for it," she admitted. "I was at university and already being such a 'sluzza' so I thought, why don’t I try OnlyFans and make a bit of money on the side?"
She also shared with the outlet, "I didn't get into OnlyFans because I was desperate for money. My parents loved to spoil us, I had a very comfortable, happy life. It was the picture-perfect childhood and I had amazing parents."
Lily Phillips Has a Huge Following on Social Media
Lily Phillips Explained Her Personal Sexual Fantasy
Phillips, 23, appeared in Josh Pieters' documentary titled I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, where she detailed how she felt after "embarking on a stunt to sleep with 100 men in one day" at an Airbnb property.
"I think by the 30th when we're getting on a bit, I've got a routine of how we're going to do this and sometimes you disassociate and it's not like normal s-- at all," she said in the video, released on December 7, 2024. "In my head right now, I can think of like five, six guys, 10 guys that I remember and that's it. But it's just weird, isn't it? If I didn't have the videos, I wouldn't have known I've done 100."
She told Daily Mail she developed a "fascination" with intercourse when she was a teenager and admitted to watching her first p--- film at the age of 13.
Phillips added, "I don't know why but I've been obsessed with s-- from a young age. I was always more into s-- than my friends and was always talking about it at school."
She Is Planning to Sleep With 1,000 Men in 24 Hours
In a November 2024 TikTok video, Phillips declared she was training to achieve her 1,000-men goal by January 2025.
"It's gonna be hard but in comparison to the 1,000, this should be light work," she said.
After announcing her new mission, Phillips disclosed she was questioned by border control after flying into Las Vegas.
On the January 21 episode of Bradley Martyn's "Raw Talk" podcast, she said, "I got stopped at the border, so that was, that was intense. We got stopped for, like, two hours ... they were like, 'We heard you're here to f--- a thousand guys.' I don't think they quite recognize[d] me but my stage name is the exact same as my p--- name so it's, like, I guess you can just like search it up and s--- like that."
Lily Phillips Was Slapped With an Airbnb Ban After Her NSFW Stunt
The OnlyFans content creator faced another hiccup when Airbnb banned her after she used a London rental to sleep with 101 men.
"It was really scary because they could f------ sue me, but fingers crossed. If they sue me, I'll just buy it off them and make it, like, a tourist attraction," she said of the vacation property rental app's move during an appearance on Adam22 and Lena the Plug's podcast, "Plug Talk."