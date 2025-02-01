Who Is Lily Phillips? 6 Things to Know About the Adult Film Star

After attending John Flamsteed Community School, Phillips started studying Nutrition at Sheffield University, per Daily Mail.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she failed to attend her lectures and started "sleeping around" instead. She eventually launched an OnlyFans account and earned $2,000 in her first month.

"I was sort of selling s-- to guys on my nights out without making any money, so I thought I might as well charge for it," she admitted. "I was at university and already being such a 'sluzza' so I thought, why don’t I try OnlyFans and make a bit of money on the side?"

She also shared with the outlet, "I didn't get into OnlyFans because I was desperate for money. My parents loved to spoil us, I had a very comfortable, happy life. It was the picture-perfect childhood and I had amazing parents."