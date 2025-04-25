OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips Will 'Never' Stop Filming Adult Videos: 'I Can Imagine Myself Dying While Having S--'
Lily Phillips has no plans to ever retire from her NSFW gig.
While being interviewed by YouTuber Vince Iannone, he asked the OnlyFans star is she thinks she'll ever stop filming sexual videos, to which she simply replied, "No. Never."
"I want to be a grandma and doing it," the 23-year-old confessed in the clip, which was uploaded on Monday, April 21. "I said to my friends before I even started, ‘I can imagine myself dying while having s--.’ I love my work."
Iannone asked the adult film star if she keeps a strict diet to achieve her slim figure, to which she admitted, "not particularly."
Instead, she uses "surgeries" to stay in shape.
"I've had my butt done. I just had a small BBL," Phillips confessed, a revelation Iannone was shocked by.
She then got up and turned around to show her behind, though she was wearing white pants at the time.
"I don’t like to lift weights. It’s too much," the social media star said of not exercising.
Phillips first went viral after she completed her goal of sleeping with 100 men in less than one day. Though she then planned to do so with 1,000 men, she decided against it since fellow adult star Bonnie Blue beat her to it.
Though she now films content for money, she admitted on the "Plug Podcast" earlier this year that she's not in it for the paycheck.
"I've always been a massive w----. I started when I was at university and I was doing all this stuff off-camera anyway," the British beauty explained. "Like, this was a hobby before it was work."
While Phillips insisted she forms connections with the men she sleeps with, she previously revealed she won't lock lips with any of her sexual partners.
"Kissing is so underrated and I won’t do any kissing at the set," she spilled in another interview. "I’ll say before, 'No kissing.'"
"You can get really ill … I don’t think that’s healthy, to be kissing that many people," she added.
When it comes to her controversial career, Phillips noted that while her parents aren't "cheering me on going, 'Suck off [a] thousand c----,'" they "still love me."
"Their love for me is still 100 percent there. It’s just been a little bit tough because they’ve gotten so much backlash," she acknowledged. "As much as I don’t care about what people say about me and s--- like that, it’s when they come for your family. It’s not nice to hear."