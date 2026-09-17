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Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Says She 'Knew That What She Was Doing Was Wrong': 'It Wasn't a Quick Death With the Kids'

Lindsay Clancy
Source: AP

The holdout juror shared his perspective with Ray Marcel.

Sept. 17 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

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A journalist who interviewed the now-infamous lone holdout juror who prevented the acquittal of Lindsay Clancy has spoken up about the juror's rationale.

Ray Marcel, the creator of Fugitive TV, told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo on September 16 that, during his conversation with the juror, the man said he believed Clancy “knew that what she was doing was wrong.”

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'She Knew Right From Wrong'

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Photo of Clancy admitted to murdering her three children.
Source: AP

Clancy admitted to murdering her three children.

In a trial that gripped the nation, Clancy, who admitted to strangling her three children, plead not guilty via insanity. Eleven of the twelve jurors in the case voted to acquit, but one juror adamantly refused, much to the frustration of the defense, and reportedly, the rest of the jury.

"The preparation showed the she was sane and knew what she was doing, pretty much knew right from wrong before she did what she did," Marcel explained of the juror's reasoning.

He added that because "it wasn’t a quick death with the kids — you know, that she took her time and did to the kid, each one that she did, strangled each one in separate rooms — he felt, because of that, he felt that she knew that what she was doing was right from wrong.”

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The Jury Was Not Always One-Sided

Photo of The case was declared a mistrial because of the holdout.
Source: AP

The case was declared a mistrial because of the holdout.

Per Marcel's retelling of the jurors' deliberations, the final tally was not always 11-1.

He said eight of the jurors were dead set on voting not guilty from the start. Two were undecided, then two others were convinced she was guilty, himself included.

"And then he said at the last moment that another juror decided to go not guilty. And he was standing his ground," he added.

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Conservatives Praised the Holdout Juror

Photo of Ron DeSantis offered the juror asylum in Florida.
Source: MEGA

Ron DeSantis offered the juror asylum in Florida.

The lone juror, whose name has not been released to the public, has become the subject of intense political debate.

Many conservatives who wanted to see Clancy convicted hailed the juror as a hero. Narratives surrounding the juror got even more complicated when one of the others on the panel revealed that he was a Black man.

Kevin Reddington, Clancy's attorney, publicly complained that he felt the lone juror "would not apply the law of reasonable doubt as presented by the judge."

An Uncertain Future

Photo of Clancy's lawyer said the holdout ignored the definition of 'reasonable doubt.'
Source: AP

Clancy's lawyer said the holdout ignored the definition of 'reasonable doubt.'

Clancy murdered her three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan, in 2023. Her defense argued that she was innocent of the crime due to her struggles with postpartum depression and bipolar disorder.

The sticking point in the case was whether Clancy had methodically planned the murders. The holdout juror believed that because Clancy sent her husband out on an errand before she killed the children, she demonstrated the capacity to plan the murders and thus should be convicted of murder in the first degree.

As a result of his holdout, her case was declared a mistrial.

A status hearing for next steps in the case is scheduled for September 29.

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