Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Offers 'Asylum' to Lone Holdout Juror in Lindsay Clancy Trial Amid Backlash

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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly offered “asylum” to the lone holdout juror who blocked an acquittal in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial, prompting national backlash and debate over judicial interference. The outgoing Republican governor defended the lone holdout juror against what he described as a "smear campaign." His intervention on Friday, September 11, was prompted by an investigative report by NBC10 Boston, which revealed the unidentified juror had a history of domestic violence allegations and an active restraining order against him.

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'I'm Sure He'd Be Welcomed and Appreciated'

Source: MEGA Ron DeSantis said if the holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy's mistrial 'is being harassed, Florida will provide asylum.'

A combative DeSantis stated on X that the media was attempting to damage the reputation of a man who simply "objected to allowing a woman to kill her three young kids and get away with it." He called the reporting "another low for legacy media" and argued the juror's identity should remain protected. Recognizing the intense national attention surrounding the high-profile Massachusetts mistrial, DeSantis declared, "If the juror is being harassed, Florida will provide asylum — I'm sure he'd be welcomed and appreciated.”

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Inside Lindsay Clancy's Mistrial

Source: AP Lindsay Clancy plead she was not criminally responsible for murdering her children because she was in the midst of postpartum psychosis.

The case itself ended in a mistrial on September 4, after the jury split 11–1. The other 11 jurors voted to acquit Clancy by reason of lack of criminal responsibility due to postpartum psychosis, while the holdout juror refused to acquit. High-profile conservative figures, including President Donald Trump and Rep. Nancy Mace, commented broadly on the trial's outcome, emphasizing that "murder is murder." They framed the holdout juror as a necessary check against a "kangaroo court" verdict that might have excused the horrific deaths of three young children under the guise of mental health defenses.

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Source: MEGA Ron DeSantis has been the governor of Florida since 2019.

Critics slammed DeSantis for using a highly sensitive state criminal trial to score political points against the mainstream media. During similar political maneuvers — such as DeSantis' 2022 decision to fly asylum seekers to Martha's Vineyard — prominent political commentators and critics openly characterized his actions as desperate ploys for media coverage. During that period, late-night political commentator Seth Meyers summarized the critical consensus on DeSantis' out-of-state interventions by saying the actions show "how you know they're desperate" for political spectacles. Detractors argued that offering "asylum" to a private citizen over a standard domestic news report was a misuse of gubernatorial rhetoric. The offer also highlighted friction within the jury itself. Dismissed jurors spoke to outlets like NBC10 Boston, calling the holdout juror "arrogant" and saying he openly refused to deliberate or apply the judge's legal definitions of "reasonable doubt" and criminal responsibility.

Ron DeSantis Is Under Fire

Source: MEGA Ron DeSantis' administration was accused of misappropriating $10 million in public funds.