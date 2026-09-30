Lindsay Clancy Looked 'Noticeably Different' at Mistrial Hearing After Triple Murder Trial, Legal Commentator Claims: 'She Seemed Downright Jovial'

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Lindsay Clancy seemed "downright jovial" at her mistrial hearing, according to a true crime and legal commentator following the case. Per true crime YouTuber Lindsay Villandry, Clancy appeared noticeably more relaxed at the September 29 mistrial hearing than she did during the triple homicide trial that gripped the nation a month prior.

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🎥 Lindsay Clancy after today’s hearing looked noticeably different than she did throughout much of the trial.



No staring into the abyss. No heavily sedated appearance. She spoke, said hello to the judge, interacted with people afterward and, frankly, seemed downright jovial.… pic.twitter.com/laqI6y11kd — Lindsay 🇺🇸 (@TheLinzerShow) September 30, 2026 Source: @THELINZERSHOW / X Lindsay Villandry noted Lindsay Clancy seemed more animated during the hearing.

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Source: AP The legal commentator said Lindsay Clancy appeared more animated than usual.

Villandry, a conservative, "victim-focused" true crime YouTuber, observed that Clancy seemed more animated at the hearing. "No staring into the abyss. No heavily sedated appearance. She spoke, said hello to the judge, interacted with people afterward and, frankly, seemed downright jovial," Villandry observed. A clip of Clancy at the hearing seems to support Villandry's read, as she smiles and talks with someone nearby in the courtroom. Villandry, evidently not a Clancy supporter, denigrated other Clancy supporters, saying, "Maybe all those pink shirts outside and the continued support for her defense have her feeling the love today," along with an eyeroll emoji. Villandry hosts The Linzer Show on YouTube, a true crime vlog with over 15,000 subscribers.

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Lindsay Clancy Seen Smiling and Talking at Mistrial Hearing

Source: AP Lindsay Clancy's next court date is November 2.

Clancy returned to court on September 29 after her triple homicide case was declared a mistrial. Clancy admitted to killing her three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan, but her defense argued she should not be held criminally responsible due to severe postpartum psychosis. 11 of the 12 jury members voted to acquit Clancy, but one juror, later identified as Michael Desronvil, voted guilty, and the case was declared a mistrial. The late September hearing was the first since the mistrial was declared, though it provided little in the way of new details in the case. Instead, Judge William Sullivan scheduled the next court date for November 2.

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Lindsay Clancy Scrutinized by Conservative Critics

Source: AP Kevin Reddington complained about conservatives' commentary on the case.

The case attracted vicious conservative commentary, as top politicians called for Clancy to be given severe and even capital punishment. Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Nancy Mace both called for Clancy to receive the death penalty for the murders. Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, complained about the bloodlust Clancy has heard during the mistrial hearing. "They go off on a tangent about all of these horrific allegations, you know, that she’s a demon and she’s possessed and she should be executed, and this is coming from politicians, you know, from President [Donald] Trump all the way down."

Judge William Sullivan Considers Gag Order

Source: AP Judge William Sullivan will potentially set a new trial date on November 2.