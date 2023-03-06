'Summer House' Star Andrea Denver Weighs In On Carl Radke's Rift With Kyle Cooke & Loverboy Exit: 'I Was Really Surprised'
Everyone's favorite charmer Andrea Denver is making his return to Summer House!
After stealing everyone's hearts during Season 6 with his suave moves and vulnerable disposition, the model made a brief appearance during the Monday, March 6, episode of the hit Bravo series.
Denver chats exclusively with OK! about returning to his old Hamptons stomping grounds, the state of his friendship with former flame Paige Desorbo and Carl Radke's exit from Loverboy, which formed a shocking rift with Kyle Cooke.
"I was really busy last summer because I was working on my two brands," the Italy native says of his absence this season. "The clothing brand was requesting a lot of attention, so I had to be in Italy. But I was really happy that I was able to make it out to the Hamptons a few times to see everyone. It was the perfect balance."
In 2021, Bravo viewers fell in love with Denver as he shared a brief romance with the show's main fashion influencer on both Summer House and Winter House. Although things did not work out between the two — with both Denver and Desorbo quickly getting into serious relationships there after — the 31-year-old makes it clear everything is all good between them.
"When we are in the same room, we still have a lot of fun," Denver spills of their current dynamic. "We're totally cool. We still can laugh and have fun. Of course we don't text, we don't hang out because we are both in committed relationships — but I feel like if we're under the same roof, we will always be having a good time."
"If something didn't work out between two people, it's because it wasn't meant to work out," he continues. "You just should be genuinely happy for that person, if they find a better option than you were for them."
Denver seemingly picked a good season to take a back seat, as drama is at an all-time high due to the fallout between Radke and Cooke, which stemmed from the newly engaged star's exit from their liquor brand.
"I wasn't fully aware it was about Loverboy," the businessman explains of his pals' feud. "In September [after filming], I found out all of the details. I found out that there was the chance that Carl might step down from his position. I felt bad that there was beef between them because I wouldn't have expected it."
"Only a few months before, Carl celebrated Kyle's and Amanda [Batula]'s wedding," he notes. "They've been best friends for so many years, so I was really, really surprised. I hope they sort everything out even if they're not working together anymore. I just hope that they can fix their friendship and move on."
Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.