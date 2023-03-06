'Summer House' Star Andrea Denver Weighs In On Carl Radke's Rift With Kyle Cooke & Loverboy Exit: 'I Was Really Surprised'

Denver chats exclusively with OK! about returning to his old Hamptons stomping grounds, the state of his friendship with former flame Paige Desorbo and Carl Radke's exit from Loverboy, which formed a shocking rift with Kyle Cooke.

"I was really busy last summer because I was working on my two brands," the Italy native says of his absence this season. "The clothing brand was requesting a lot of attention, so I had to be in Italy. But I was really happy that I was able to make it out to the Hamptons a few times to see everyone. It was the perfect balance."