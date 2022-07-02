lindsay lohan announces she is married to bader shammas

"🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she gushed in the caption on Friday, July 1. "I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖"

The happy news came the day before Lohan's 36th birthday. Shammas commemorated the special day with his own Instagram Story featuring a cute snap of his new bride sitting at a table outdoors. An animated caption read: "Happy, Happier, Happiest Birthday."

