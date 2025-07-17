Lindsay Lohan Glows During 'Freakier Friday' Press Tour Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors: Photos

The movie star was joined for the busy day by her costars Jamie Lee Curtis, Sophia Hammons and Julia Butters.

"And so it begins! Back with my girls! 🥰💚💜#freakierfriday," she captioned an Instagram post replicating a prom pose.

The four women also collaborated with YouTube to promote the sequel to Freaky Friday, which drops August 8.

"I learned today with @lindsaylohan @julia_butters @thesophiahammons on the #freakierfriday press tour that there is something called @youtube and they have fun pet adoptions, concerts in the rain, random party crashing videos mediation music and the freaky friday/@DISNEY equations HEART+HUMOR!" Curtis captioned an Instagram photo holding a gold YouTube plaque.