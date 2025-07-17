Lindsay Lohan Glows During 'Freakier Friday' Press Tour Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors: Photos
Nothing freaky about these photos!
Lindsay Lohan stunned in a series of new snaps from the press tour of Freakier Friday on Wednesday, July 16.
Lohan's hairstylist Danielle Priano zoomed in and gave a closer look at the actress' glowing complexion, painted by the Kardashians' makeup artist Ash Holm. She sported natural eyeshadow, lash extensions, faux freckles and pale pink lipstick. Her long blonde locks had a few hair extensions clipped in that hung all the way down to her hips.
Lohan wore a ruched, long-sleeved blue dress and cow-print sandals. She stopped to snap a mirror selfie and struck a pose in a Threads throne, seemingly at Disney Studios in California.
'Freakier Friday' Press Tour
The movie star was joined for the busy day by her costars Jamie Lee Curtis, Sophia Hammons and Julia Butters.
"And so it begins! Back with my girls! 🥰💚💜#freakierfriday," she captioned an Instagram post replicating a prom pose.
The four women also collaborated with YouTube to promote the sequel to Freaky Friday, which drops August 8.
"I learned today with @lindsaylohan @julia_butters @thesophiahammons on the #freakierfriday press tour that there is something called @youtube and they have fun pet adoptions, concerts in the rain, random party crashing videos mediation music and the freaky friday/@DISNEY equations HEART+HUMOR!" Curtis captioned an Instagram photo holding a gold YouTube plaque.
Did Lindsay Lohan Get Plastic Surgery?
Although rumors continue to swirl regarding Lohan's alleged plastic surgery work, she shut down any speculation in a May 27 interview.
"I’m like, when? With what time? Where?" she quipped.
Her publicist defended her in conversation.
"Yeah, I tried to figure that out, Linds, in the last three years, when you had time to do anything, because I know your schedule," the rep asserted. "So the haters can hate and be jealous. It just sucks that that’s where they go with women in today’s world. Women can’t just look good to look good and change their lifestyle to be more healthy."
However, the Parent Trap alum did fess up to getting injectables.
"Everyone does Botox," she confessed before detailing other aspects of her beauty and wellness routines. "I drink this juice every morning. It’s like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple. I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water. I’m a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything. My skincare is very specific. I’m trying out some serums now that I’m doing — I’m testing them."