Au Naturel! Lindsay Lohan Goes Makeup-Free in Stunning Selfie After Denying Face Lift Rumors
Lindsay Lohan has done it again!
The famed actress turned heads as she dropped a new makeup-free selfie via Instagram on Thursday, May 29.
Lohan's gorgeous post comes after the 38-year-old shut down speculation over whether she got a face lift in recent years.
Lindsay Lohan Smiles in Makeup-Free Selfie
"Skin’s on vacation mode 🧖♀️," Lohan captioned her upload, which featured a selfie of The Parent Trap star smiling softly at the camera in a white blouse.
In the photo, Lohan appeared to be wearing no makeup as her skin glowed without a blemish in sight. She looked wrinkle-free too, aside from two smile lines.
The Freaky Friday actress' signature red hair was worn in a natural style as it fell in loose waves around her face. Lohan seemed to be feeling herself, as she re-shared the photo to her Instagram Story to ensure fans saw the post.
Fans Gush Over Lindsay Lohan's Beauty
In the comments section of the snap, fans gushed over the A-list star's jaw-dropping beauty, while others begged her to reveal the identity of her plastic surgeon she claims not to have.
"You were right, it's not your fault we are all in love with you or something! 😂," a fan quipped, referencing a line from Lohan's iconic 2004 film Mean Girls, as another admirer added: "You look absolutely stunning like always Lindsay!! ✨✨."
"You're so beautiful Lindsay!😍 Love seeing your happy glow!🥰,' a third supporter declared, while a fourth admitted, "you have wonderful, great skin😍🤍✨."
Social Media Trolls Beg for Lindsay Lohan's Plastic Surgeon
- Lindsay Lohan Glows in Makeup-Free Selfie Alongside Anti-Aging Specialist After Her Youthful Look Sparked Plastic Surgery Accusations
- Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Her Fresh Face in Purple Mini Dress Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors
- Lindsay Lohan Has 'Never Had Any Plastic Surgery Done Ever,' Her Father Reveals as Rumors Swirl About Her Glowing Look
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I need the surgeon right now. Because this is insane. I need to look like this 😭," an Instagram user pleaded, as another troll quipped, "Please stop gatekeeping that surgeon gurrrl 🔥🔥🔥🔥 we all need it 😂❤️."
"Your face lift is unreal ❤️," someone else declared despite Lohan denying having any plastic surgery done to her face.
Lindsay Lohan Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Speculation
While fans continue to fuel rumors about Lohan's cosmetic history, the Irish Wish actress recently insisted she never had any plastic surgery done to her face.
"I’m like, when? With what time? Where?" she joked during a May 27 interview.
Lohan was backed by her publicist, who called the speculation "so mean."
"The haters can hate and be jealous," her rep stated. "It just sucks that that’s where they go with women in today’s world. Women can’t just look good to look good and change their lifestyle to be more healthy."
Lindsay Lohan's Skincare Secrets
Lohan did own up to getting Botox, however, as well as chemical peels and some filler.
"Everyone does Botox," she noted, explaining other aspects of her health routine that have helped brighten and tighten her physical appearance. "I drink this juice every morning. It’s like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple. I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water. I’m a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything. My skincare is very specific. I’m trying out some serums now that I’m doing — I’m testing them."