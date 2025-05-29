Au Naturel! Lindsay Lohan Goes Makeup-Free in Stunning Selfie After Denying Face Lift Rumors

The famed actress turned heads as she dropped a new makeup-free selfie via Instagram on Thursday, May 29.

"Skin’s on vacation mode 🧖‍♀️," Lohan captioned her upload, which featured a selfie of The Parent Trap star smiling softly at the camera in a white blouse.

In the photo, Lohan appeared to be wearing no makeup as her skin glowed without a blemish in sight. She looked wrinkle-free too, aside from two smile lines.

The Freaky Friday actress' signature red hair was worn in a natural style as it fell in loose waves around her face. Lohan seemed to be feeling herself, as she re-shared the photo to her Instagram Story to ensure fans saw the post.