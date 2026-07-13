Lindsey Graham Was 'Completely Different' Before He Began Supporting Donald Trump, The View's Ana Navarro Insists: 'I'm Disappointed in Him'

Article continues below advertisement

Ana Navarro touched on former pal Lindsey Graham's death on the Monday, July 13, episode of The View, admitting she was "disappointed" in the way the politician changed over the years. The co-host explained that for her, "there was a Lindsey before [Donald] Trump and a Lindsey after Trump."

Article continues below advertisement

'There Were 2 Completely Different Lindseys'

Source: @theview/youtube Ana Navarro was friends with Lindsey Graham before he became a big Donald Trump supporter.

"There were, you know, two completely different Lindseys," she said. "And this brought out all sorts of feelings in me because, honestly, I felt like I had buried Lindsey when John McCain died, because he became just a completely different person." (As OK! reported, Graham, who once warned the U.S. would be "destroyed" if Trump became president, turned into a strong supporter of his. McCain died in 2018.)

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Ana Navarro admitted she was 'disappointed' in how Lindsey Graham changed.

"I get it that people are brokenhearted. I’m brokenhearted," Navarro continued. “I get it that people were disappointed in him. I’m disappointed in him.” She noted her former pal used to be "fun" and loved to have a good time.

Article continues below advertisement

Ana Navarro Shames People Celebrating Lindsey Graham's Death

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega In 2016, Lindsey Graham claimed the U.S. would be 'destroyed' if Donald Trump became president.

Earlier on in the conversation, Navarro shamed those who celebrated Graham's unexpected Saturday, July 11, passing. "First thing I wanna say is, I saw a lot of posts online this week kind of celebrating his death and rejoicing. And listen, I know that Trump does that. He did it with Bob Mueller. He did it with John McCain. He did it with Rob Reiner, but it’s inhumane and it’s really lacking empathy," she expressed.

Article continues below advertisement

'That Just Has to Stop'

Source: @theview/youtube Ana Navarro said it's 'inhumane' to celebrate someone's death.

"The dead person's dead, and can't hear you, and can't read your post, but his family, his sister, who he adopted when she was 13 because both their parents died, is alive and is hearing it," Navarro pointed out. "And so, I think that for the benefit for humanity, for having a normal decency towards the family of the dead, that that just has to stop. The fact that Donald Trump is indecent doesn't mean the rest of us have to do it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Lindsey Graham died from arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.