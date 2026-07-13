Lindsey Graham Was 'Completely Different' Before He Began Supporting Donald Trump, The View's Ana Navarro Insists: 'I'm Disappointed in Him'
July 13 2026, Updated 5:21 p.m. ET
Ana Navarro touched on former pal Lindsey Graham's death on the Monday, July 13, episode of The View, admitting she was "disappointed" in the way the politician changed over the years.
The co-host explained that for her, "there was a Lindsey before [Donald] Trump and a Lindsey after Trump."
'There Were 2 Completely Different Lindseys'
"There were, you know, two completely different Lindseys," she said. "And this brought out all sorts of feelings in me because, honestly, I felt like I had buried Lindsey when John McCain died, because he became just a completely different person."
(As OK! reported, Graham, who once warned the U.S. would be "destroyed" if Trump became president, turned into a strong supporter of his. McCain died in 2018.)
"I get it that people are brokenhearted. I’m brokenhearted," Navarro continued. “I get it that people were disappointed in him. I’m disappointed in him.”
She noted her former pal used to be "fun" and loved to have a good time.
Ana Navarro Shames People Celebrating Lindsey Graham's Death
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Earlier on in the conversation, Navarro shamed those who celebrated Graham's unexpected Saturday, July 11, passing.
"First thing I wanna say is, I saw a lot of posts online this week kind of celebrating his death and rejoicing. And listen, I know that Trump does that. He did it with Bob Mueller. He did it with John McCain. He did it with Rob Reiner, but it’s inhumane and it’s really lacking empathy," she expressed.
'That Just Has to Stop'
"The dead person's dead, and can't hear you, and can't read your post, but his family, his sister, who he adopted when she was 13 because both their parents died, is alive and is hearing it," Navarro pointed out. "And so, I think that for the benefit for humanity, for having a normal decency towards the family of the dead, that that just has to stop. The fact that Donald Trump is indecent doesn't mean the rest of us have to do it."
As OK! reported, Graham, who was 71, died after going into cardiac arrest at his Washington, D.C., home.
His cause of death was listed as an aortic dissection brought on by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. In simple terms, he suffered a torn aorta, which had been weakened by his arteries' pre-existing hardening and narrowing.
In the initial statement about his passing, his office said he died "from a brief and sudden illness."