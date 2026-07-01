Imprisoned Harvey Weinstein, 74, Rushed to Hospital After Suffering Heart Failure While Awaiting Trial on Rikers Island
July 1 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET
Harvey Weinstein was rushed to the hospital after suffering heart failure while imprisoned on Rikers Island in New York City.
Weinstein was allegedly diagnosed with pneumonia, which ultimately affected his heart in early June.
The film producer reportedly complained of difficulty breathing, prompting authorities to rush him to Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward in Manhattan. He has allegedly been undergoing treatment there for the past two weeks.
TMZ reported that medical staff have hooked up Weinstein to intravenous heart monitoring and supplied him with antibiotics to help treat his pneumonia.
The 74-year-old is recovering but has yet to make it back to 100 percent.
Weinstein has been imprisoned at the infamous Rikers Island since March 2020 as he awaits trial for sexual assault allegations.
The Hollywood producer was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 80 women.
Why Is Harvey Weinstein in Prison?
He became the unfortunate face of the #MeToo movement in the late 2010s and was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act in 2020.
The verdict was overturned in 2024 after the court ruled that Weinstein had not received a fair trial.
In a 2022 trial, Weinstein was convicted of rape, forced oral copulation and sexual misconduct. The conviction tacked 16 years onto his prior sentences.
In 2025, a New York jury found Weinstein guilty of one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree.
- Harvey Weinstein, 72, Diagnosed With Cancer Weeks Before Disgraced Film Producer's Retrial on Rape and Sexual Assault Charges
- William Shatner's Agency Denies Reports Actor, 94, Was Hospitalized With Medical Emergency
- Michael Ovitz Abruptly Ends Deposition After Epstein Questions Surface in Julia Ormond's Weinstein Case
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
What Is Harvey Weinstein's Diagnosis?
Weinstein seems to have had no end to his health woes while serving his time at the Queens prison.
He was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia while in prison in 2024. Weinstein's prognosis is unknown, but sources have confirmed that he had been receiving treatment for the rare bone marrow cancer on Rikers Island.
Weinstein complained about chest pains after sitting in court in a wheelchair for his third s-- crimes trial in May, reported the New York Post, and has been mysteriously hospitalized multiple times amid his stint in prison.
Before his high-profile cases and shocking allegations, Weinstein was a successful movie producer responsible for beloved films, including Scream, Kill Bill, Good Will Hunting and Shakespeare in Love.
However, those who worked with him have referred to Weinstein as a "womanizer" and accused him of making inappropriate passes at women on set.
Weinstein has denied ever sexually assaulting women on his movie sets, instead admitting to "misleading" them.
"I misled them,” he said. “I cheated on both my wives. That’s immoral. But I did not assault them. That is the big lie of all of this. I won’t apologize for something I didn’t do. I will be proven innocent. That I promise you.”