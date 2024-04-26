OK Magazine
Savannah Chrisley Reveals Why She Banned Sister Lindsie From Attending Their Parents' Court Hearing: 'She Was Not Wanted'

savannah chrisley banned sister lindsie attending parents hearing pp
By:

Apr. 26 2024, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

Savannah Chrisley is explaining why she banned Lindsie Chrisley from their parents' recent court hearing.

The former beauty queen, 26, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 24, to address why her older sister, 34, was not by her side while attending Todd and Julie Chrisley's Friday, April 19, appeal for their tax and fraud case.

savannah chrisley banned sister lindsie attending parents hearing
Savannah Chrisley explained why she banned Lindsie Chrisley from their parents' recent court hearing.

"I most certainly told her privately to not attend. I told her that she was not wanted, that my dad did not want her there, and that he didn’t care to have a relationship with her," Savannah said in the clip. "So, I said all of these things. I am more than happy that I said [that] and it’s my parents’ appeal. They have the right to say who they want there and who they don’t."

"And with her involvement with the government, my parents didn't want her there," she alleged of her family member. "She had involvement and she has threatened to sue me. That's fine because there's nothing that I'm saying that cannot be backed up via the court records. The FBI read off a letter Lindsie wrote to them in court, so yes, she's correct, I didn't want her to attend."

savannah chrisley banned sister lindsie attending parents hearing
Lindsie Chrisley spoke about the matter on her podcast.

The Masked Singer alum noted she had their grandmother, Nanny Faye Chrisley, relay the message to let her sibling know not to show. Savannah also spilled that she was not planning on speaking about the matter, but after Lindsie addressed the situation on her podcast, she felt the need to say something.

The eldest Chrisley child gave her side of the story during the most recent episode of on her “Southern Tea” podcast. "I was not in attendance. I know a lot [of] people were saying from the footage that they saw from the courthouse that they did not see me there and that’s because I was not there. I do feel that it was in the best interest for me and everyone else," Lindsie said.

savannah chrisley
Savannah Chrisley was present for Todd and Julie Chrisley's court hearing.

"My sister privately let the message get to us that she did not want us present at the hearing. And it was shared with me that if we were there, there would be issues and that we would be asked to leave," the former reality star continued.

"I also just want to state, no one has any control on who can attend or not," she said. "It's mind-blowing to me the mind control and manipulation and I'm just going to leave it at that."

todd chrisley first holiday season prison behind bars
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley began their prison sentences in January 2023.

The patriarch, 55, and the matriarch, 51, surrendered to their respective prison sentences in January 2023 after Todd received a sentence of 12 years while Julie got seven years. In September 2023, their time behind bars was each reduced by two years.

