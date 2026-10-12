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Lingerie-Clad Britney Spears Strips Down in Bold Video as She Rants About Her Parents' 15-Year Control: 'I'm Bitter'

Photo of Britney Spears, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears called herself a 'sweet, innocent girl who used to be famous and believed everything she was told.'

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Oct. 12 2026, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

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Britney Spears still feels "bitter" about the 13-year conservatorship her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, imposed on her.

The "Toxic" singer, 44, made the major revelation while stripping down into expensive lingerie in a video posted to her Instagram on Sunday, October 11.

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Britney Spears Posed in Lacy Lingerie

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Photo of Britney Spears called out her parents in the caption of a video posted on October 11.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears called out her parents in the caption of a video posted on October 11.

In the clip, Britney strutted her curves in lacy lingerie, pairing the barely-there look with black knee-high boots.

The Crossroads actress described herself as a "sweet, innocent girl who used to be famous and believed everything she was told" in the since-deleted caption.

"'He said the sky is yellow…so it must be yellow today … Hmmmmmm. When my name rises to the occasion, and why, d---, that’s when people take over, like my mamma and daddy did for 15 years but dying and becoming an angel was not the part I felt victimized in," she wrote. "It was my intelligence, in my mind, in how broad and differently I used to think."

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Britney Spears Says She's 'Bitter'

Photo of Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021.

"They say the crazy ones are usually the best ... I will admit it, I wasn’t crazy I used to be f------ literally insane, but the ironic part is there's a madness and a constant rush of just sitting still with the way my heart used to work," she continued.

The "Stronger" singer admitted she was "bitter" about the former control of her personal life and claimed she was never "able to fly somewhere just to meet a friend" despite working seven days straight for 15 years.

"And just five years ago, I was able to hold my first $1 … And people sit back and honestly say I’m the crazy one…Jesus f------ Christ," she wrote.

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'I'm Gonna Stop Questioning Myself'

Photo of Britney Spears said she held her first one dollar bill for the first time five years ago.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears revealed she held her first $1 just five years ago.

Britney said she marked the occasion by purchasing her first pair of high-heeled boots.

"I realized at 40 that men like black lingerie…No lie, it’s embarrassing. I got this bra and adorable set from La Perla…and I had no idea of the power of new shoes," she wrote. "All of a sudden, my body shrunk four sizes I felt like an elf, and my mind rocketed up like I was six years old again…I’m a six and a half in shoes…I’ve traveled the past six years alone, besides one trip with a friend … 15 times a year, with two weeks on each trip; that’s a lot of alone time, and I started to wonder, 'Is that healthy?'"

She concluded, "Then I woke up this morning and said, I’m gonna stop questioning myself and let my own legs and spirit be my guide. Maybe there is a God ... Maybe he wants to be selfish with me, and he likes me alone, and that's when it clicked... I need a new pair of shoes."

Britney Spears Shaded Her Dad Last Month

Photo of Britney Spears is one of three children shared by Jamie and Lynne Spears.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears is one of three children shared by Jamie and Lynne Spears.

As OK! previously reported, Britney spent years trying to end the conservatorship that began in February 2008 amid her highly publicized personal struggles.

After 13 years, the "Gimme More" singer's conservatorship ended on November 12, 2021, and she hasn't held back when it comes to sharing her thoughts on her family.

While marking her son Jayden James' 21st birthday last month, she included major shade directed at her father and his health struggles.

"For 15 years I was never allowed to say my name in the land of the free and travel spontaneously. Not one time... Every place I traveled was for work for my dad and mother…" she wrote in the since-deleted caption on September 13. "I wonder why god took my father’s legs away? Did he take my name away and existence in MURICA HOME OF THE FREE !! 📐📐📐📐📐📐📐 Ps… cus I can go wherever I want now, SO GRATEFUL!! Pss… was that our first conversation? Nice to meet u all!!”

Jamie reportedly had his leg amputated in 2023. Sources said the difficult decision was a "last resort" after the father-of-three got a "terrible infection" from a knee replacement.

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