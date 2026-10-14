Lingerie-Clad Irina Shayk Shows Off Her Assets in Steamy Thirst Traps: See the Hot Photos

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Irina Shayk shared an update that left her followers wanting more! The 40-year-old took to her Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, to give fans a glimpse into what she's been up to and left little to the imagination while doing so. Throughout the carousel, which Shayk captioned, "Along the way..." she flaunted her enviable figure in multiple barely-there looks.

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Source: @IRINASHAYK/INSTAGRAM Irina Shayk wore a matching lingerie set for one of the steamy photos.

For one upload, Shayk snapped a sultry solo shot from her glam chair as she nearly spilled out of a black and pink lace lingerie set, with bleached eyebrows and wearing her hair in loose curls. As the carousel continued, the model posed for a mirror selfie in a tiny white bra and matching leggings, which she pulled down slightly to reveal her skimpy G-string thong and toned abs. The brunette beauty once again left her hair down and went fresh-faced for the photo. For a third image, the Russian native lay topless on the floor, strategically covering her assets with her arms as she got help to zip up a pair of black leather pants.

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How Did Her Fans React?

Source: @IRINASHAYK/INSTAGRAM One social media user called Irina Shayk a 'goddess.'

Shayk's fans were obsessed, to say the least, making sure to share their praise in the comments section. "Goddess 😍😍😍," one fan gushed. Another said, "Girl please 🙏😻." "My favorite icon," wrote a third, as a fourth asked, "How does it feel to be so gorgeous?" A fifth admirer raved, "40 years and the body is going strong Irina!"

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Irina Shayk Went Topless in a Swimsuit Campaign

Source: MEGA Irina Shayk is the face of British swimwear company Hunza G's newest collection.

Shayk is no stranger to showing a little skin, recently ditching her top for British swimwear brand Hunza G's latest campaign. In a totally topless snap, the mother-of-one wore nothing but a short black skirt as she leaned against a pole with the stunning landscape of Ibiza, Spain, behind her. She used her arms to strategically cover her chest before sharing, "I’ve loved Hunza G for years, so working together felt natural. The collection is s--- and playful, with a '00s nostalgia I love."

'I'm Never Dieting'

Source: @IRINASHAYK/INSTAGRAM Irina Shayk confessed she works out multiple times a week.