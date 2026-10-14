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Lingerie-Clad Irina Shayk Shows Off Her Assets in Steamy Thirst Traps: See the Hot Photos

Image of Irina Shyak shared the series of photos to her Instagram.
Source: MEGA: @IRINASHAYK/INSTAGRAM

Irina Shyak shared the series of photos to her Instagram.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

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Irina Shayk shared an update that left her followers wanting more!

The 40-year-old took to her Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, to give fans a glimpse into what she's been up to and left little to the imagination while doing so.

Throughout the carousel, which Shayk captioned, "Along the way..." she flaunted her enviable figure in multiple barely-there looks.

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Image of Irina Shayk wore a matching lingerie set for one of the steamy photos.
Source: @IRINASHAYK/INSTAGRAM

Irina Shayk wore a matching lingerie set for one of the steamy photos.

For one upload, Shayk snapped a sultry solo shot from her glam chair as she nearly spilled out of a black and pink lace lingerie set, with bleached eyebrows and wearing her hair in loose curls.

As the carousel continued, the model posed for a mirror selfie in a tiny white bra and matching leggings, which she pulled down slightly to reveal her skimpy G-string thong and toned abs. The brunette beauty once again left her hair down and went fresh-faced for the photo.

For a third image, the Russian native lay topless on the floor, strategically covering her assets with her arms as she got help to zip up a pair of black leather pants.

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How Did Her Fans React?

Image of One social media user called Irina Shayk a 'goddess.'
Source: @IRINASHAYK/INSTAGRAM

One social media user called Irina Shayk a 'goddess.'

Shayk's fans were obsessed, to say the least, making sure to share their praise in the comments section.

"Goddess 😍😍😍," one fan gushed.

Another said, "Girl please 🙏😻."

"My favorite icon," wrote a third, as a fourth asked, "How does it feel to be so gorgeous?"

A fifth admirer raved, "40 years and the body is going strong Irina!"

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Irina Shayk Went Topless in a Swimsuit Campaign

Image of Irina Shayk is the face of British swimwear company Hunza G's newest collection.
Source: MEGA

Irina Shayk is the face of British swimwear company Hunza G's newest collection.

Shayk is no stranger to showing a little skin, recently ditching her top for British swimwear brand Hunza G's latest campaign.

In a totally topless snap, the mother-of-one wore nothing but a short black skirt as she leaned against a pole with the stunning landscape of Ibiza, Spain, behind her.

She used her arms to strategically cover her chest before sharing, "I’ve loved Hunza G for years, so working together felt natural. The collection is s--- and playful, with a '00s nostalgia I love."

'I'm Never Dieting'

Image of Irina Shayk confessed she works out multiple times a week.
Source: @IRINASHAYK/INSTAGRAM

Irina Shayk confessed she works out multiple times a week.

Shayk has been candid in the past about how she keeps herself in shape while balancing her demanding schedule and being a mom to her 9-year-old daughter, Lea, whom she shares with ex Bradley Cooper.

"I do work out five times a week, but I'm never dieting," she said. "I try to be healthy because to be happy and healthy on the inside shows on the outside."

However, she confessed in an interview that she credits most of her ability to stay in shape to her "great genes," saying they are "to thank for my fast metabolism."

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