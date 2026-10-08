Irina Shayk Goes Topless and Flaunts Her Toned Figure in Hot New Swimsuit Campaign: Photos

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Irina Shayk wasn't afraid to show some skin! The 40-year-old went topless and showcased her chiseled abs in British swimwear brand Hunza G's Resort 27 collection as she lounged on a beach in Ibiza, Spain.

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Source: MEGA Irina Shayk ditched her top for one hot snap.

In one totally topless snap, Shayk wore nothing but a short black skirt as she leaned against a pole with the stunning landscape behind her. She used her arms to strategically cover her assets and left her dark hair down and slightly wet, appearing fresh-faced in little to no makeup. In another shot, Shayk sported a textured blue one-piece while she posed by the water with her hands in her hair; for a third, the model sizzled in a black bikini as she crossed her legs and flexed her toned midsection. Another image saw her rocking a black bikini with yellow trim as she sat by the shore.

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'I’ve Loved Hunza G for Years'

Source: MEGA Irina Shayk gushed about the opportunity to work with the brand.

"I’ve loved Hunza G for years, so working together felt natural. The collection is s--- and playful, with a '00s nostalgia I love," the mother-of-one said about the campaign shot by Davit Girogadzae. She continued, "Shooting it in Ibiza, surrounded by friends, made it even more special." The brand called the campaign a "love letter to the '00s."

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'I'm Never Dieting'

Source: MEGA Irina Shayk credited her 'great genes' for helping her stay in shape.

Shayk has opened up in the past about how she keeps herself in shape while balancing her busy career and being a mom to her 9-year-old daughter, Lea, whom she shares with ex Bradley Cooper. "I do work out five times a week, but I'm never dieting," she spilled. "I try to be healthy because to be happy and healthy on the inside shows on the outside." However, she shared in an interview that she credits a great deal of her enviable figure to "great genes," saying they are "to thank for my fast metabolism."

Source: MEGA Irina Shayk co-parents her only daughter with ex Bradley Cooper.