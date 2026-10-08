Irina Shayk Goes Topless and Flaunts Her Toned Figure in Hot New Swimsuit Campaign: Photos
Oct. 8 2026, Published 11:57 a.m. ET
Irina Shayk wasn't afraid to show some skin!
The 40-year-old went topless and showcased her chiseled abs in British swimwear brand Hunza G's Resort 27 collection as she lounged on a beach in Ibiza, Spain.
In one totally topless snap, Shayk wore nothing but a short black skirt as she leaned against a pole with the stunning landscape behind her.
She used her arms to strategically cover her assets and left her dark hair down and slightly wet, appearing fresh-faced in little to no makeup.
In another shot, Shayk sported a textured blue one-piece while she posed by the water with her hands in her hair; for a third, the model sizzled in a black bikini as she crossed her legs and flexed her toned midsection.
Another image saw her rocking a black bikini with yellow trim as she sat by the shore.
'I’ve Loved Hunza G for Years'
"I’ve loved Hunza G for years, so working together felt natural. The collection is s--- and playful, with a '00s nostalgia I love," the mother-of-one said about the campaign shot by Davit Girogadzae.
She continued, "Shooting it in Ibiza, surrounded by friends, made it even more special."
The brand called the campaign a "love letter to the '00s."
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'I'm Never Dieting'
Shayk has opened up in the past about how she keeps herself in shape while balancing her busy career and being a mom to her 9-year-old daughter, Lea, whom she shares with ex Bradley Cooper.
"I do work out five times a week, but I'm never dieting," she spilled. "I try to be healthy because to be happy and healthy on the inside shows on the outside."
However, she shared in an interview that she credits a great deal of her enviable figure to "great genes," saying they are "to thank for my fast metabolism."
Beyond the steamy new campaign, the model has made headlines for her dating life in recent months, with a July report revealing she was "dating" Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker.
"It’s very new, but they like each other a lot," a source said at the time. "They were introduced by mutual friends a few months ago and are trying to spend a lot of time together this summer before Devin has to start training for the season. Expect to see Irina at some of his games."
It's unclear if the two are still seeing each other.
She was previously in a relationship with her father's daughter between 2015 and 2019.