What Happened to Lionel Richie? Inside His Recent Health Scare and Hospitalization

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Lionel Richie is "doing well" after a recent health scare and brief hospitalization. The 77-year-old singer-songwriter shared his excitement in an Instagram post ahead of his scheduled June 24 concert at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minn. The show marked the first stop on the North American leg of his Sing Along All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. "Opening night. Rehearsals. Sound check. Showtime tonight. Saint Paul, you're up!!!" he wrote. However, what was supposed to be a 90-minute performance ended earlier than expected after Richie fell ill onstage.

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What Caused Lionel Richie's Recent Hospitalization?

Source: MEGA Lionel Richie was hospitalized in June.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Richie was performing "Dancing on the Ceiling" when he sat down as he told the crowd he was feeling dizzy. Videos shared on social media showed Richie sitting down several times before he remained seated while singing "Three Times a Lady." "What I have learned about my years of being in the business. When you are feeling dizzy, sit your a-- down. And when you are feeling strange about yourself, sit your a-- down!" he joked. "Now, I want you to know, that's the first time in the history of 'Dancing on the Ceiling' I've done it sitting down. That's a bad sign, y'all." He later announced an intermission, and his band stayed on stage for approximately 15 minutes before exiting the stage. About 40 minutes later, saxophonist Dino Soldo told the audience Richie was feeling unwell and would not be able to return to the stage. TMZ reported the "Stuck On You" singer was met by paramedics backstage and taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. The news outlet did not disclose Richie's exact condition at the time.

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Did Lionel Richie Postpone Any Shows After His Health Scare?

Source: MEGA Lionel Richie resumed his tour after initially postponing two shows in June.

Following the health scare, the United Center announced the postponement of Richie's next two concerts. "Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his next two shows on Friday, June 26, in Chicago, Ill., and Saturday, June 27, in Columbus, Ohio. He and Earth, Wind & Fire will return to the stage on Tuesday, June 30, in Pittsburgh, Penn.," the update read. The statement continued, "Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes fans who have tickets for these two shows. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon."

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What Did Lionel Richie's Ex-Wife Say After His Hospitalization?

Source: MEGA Lionel Richie and Brenda Harvey were married for nearly 18 years.

On June 26, Richie's ex-wife Brenda Harvey updated the singer's fans on X, writing, "Thanking everyone for their concern. Lionel is OK and will be back on the stage." She did not disclose a diagnosis in the post.

How Is Lionel Richie Doing Now?

Source: MEGA Lionel Richie shared an Instagram post after his hospitalization.