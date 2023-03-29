OK Magazine
'American Idol' Judge Lionel Richie Makes NSFW Confession After 'The View' Cohost Sara Haines Asks Him 'Intimate' Question

Mar. 28 2023

Lionel Richie shocked fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry after making a sensual confession during their Tuesday, March 28, appearance on The View.

The hilarious back-and-forth occurred after cohost Sara Haines admitted she had "a little more intimate question" for the Grammy Award winner, before asking him for the "backstory" to his sexy hit "All Night Long."

"Well, if you really wanna know, I’ll do a fast version," he replied without skipping a beat. "First of all, let me give you the first part I have to really, really say to you. When I wrote All Night Long, it was truly all night long. Now my all night long is down to a fierce 15 minutes."

Added Richie, "But don’t worry about that, we’ll talk about that later!"

All the panel members, including the "Teenage Dream" artist, immediately burst into laughter at the crooner's surprisingly candid confession.

"Is this show live?" Perry quipped, then turned to look at the "Hello" singer to joke, "Fifteen minutes? That’s long, bud."

MORE ON:
Lionel Richie
This hilarious, on-air moment comes weeks after a source spilled the "Roar" singer feels she's been "bromanced out" of the American Idol group after Richie and country star Luke Bryan became fast friends.

"Katy says American Idol has turned into a boys' club with Luke and Lionel," an insider dished last month. "They play pranks on each other and tell inside jokes."

But when Richie isn't joking around with Bryan and judging contestants' musical chops on the set of the hit talent competition, he's gearing up for performances of his own.

The "Dancing on the Ceiling" singer is set to fly across the world to play several highly anticipated shows for fans in England, Ireland, The Netherlands and Germany this June, followed by an appearance in Switzerland in July before heading back for shows in Canada and the U.S. in August.

