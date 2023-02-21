Katy Perry Feels 'American Idol' Has Turned Into 'A Boys' Club' With Fellow Judges Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie Always Playing Pranks & Making Inside Jokes, Insider Claims

The brunette beauty also shared her outlook on giving others criticism and praise.

"I feel like, every season, artists see us and they are trusting us more and more," Perry shared "The real world out there is not easy, and you can't be too soft."

"I like to be firm and fair and fun and hopeful and supporting, but don't lie to them. Because they need the help," she continued. "I keep people around who say no to me all the time, or debate me all the time, and that's a real big key to success."