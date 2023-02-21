Katy Perry Feels 'American Idol' Has Turned Into 'A Boys' Club' With Fellow Judges Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie Always Playing Pranks & Making Inside Jokes, Insider Claims
Katy Perry doesn't feel like she fits in with her American Idol costars Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, an insider claimed.
The "Roar" songstress, 38, believes she's the "third wheel" of the group, Radar reported on Monday, February 20.
"Katy says American Idol has turned into a boys' club with Luke and Lionel," one insider spilled about their bond, adding that Perry feels like she is being "bromanced out" of their group. "They play pranks on each other and tell inside jokes."
It's no secret that the country star, 46, and Richie, 73, have a soft spot for one another. The two performed at the Crash My Playa concert in January, where Bryan gushed that Richie is "one of the greatest human beings ever," in addition to "one of my best friends in the world."
"I want to do this song with you because I say every night in my show this is a song you like to sing," Richie told Bryan before they sang record producer's hit song "Stuck on You."
In April 2022, Perry spoke about how she deals with Bryan and Richie.
"We picked our four and it was unanimous, which is great," she said of how they got down to the Top 14 contestants. "Because this season has been interesting, in that we've had some real public spats over a few contestants — like Sam Moss and Grace Franklin."
"Those boys, like, it's true, they may have been a little bullied by my direct, black-and-white yes or no [choices] these past seasons," she added of them not always seeing eye-to-eye. "So they're like, 'Were not gonna take it anymore!'"
The brunette beauty also shared her outlook on giving others criticism and praise.
"I feel like, every season, artists see us and they are trusting us more and more," Perry shared "The real world out there is not easy, and you can't be too soft."
"I like to be firm and fair and fun and hopeful and supporting, but don't lie to them. Because they need the help," she continued. "I keep people around who say no to me all the time, or debate me all the time, and that's a real big key to success."