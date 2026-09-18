Lisa Barlow Reveals the 'RHOSLC' Scene That Made Her Tell Husband John 'We're Done'

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Lisa Barlow questioned her marriage to John Barlow after watching a Season 6 argument from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She shared how the moment affected her when she revisited it on television. "And I called John up, and I was like, 'I think we’re done,'" Lisa recalled. "When I watched it back, I cried because my feelings always mattered, and, like, they didn’t matter to him," she said in a confessional.

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Source: MEGA Lisa Barlow discussed the difficult moment that changed how she viewed her marriage to John Barlow.

John quickly reassured her that he did not want their marriage to end. "And he’s like, 'I can’t live without you. I love you.' And I’m like, 'Well, I don’t [expletive] feel like you do, and I hurt so bad,'" she said. Lisa still felt that John did not fully understand what had caused her pain. "And he wasn’t getting it. Until finally, the other night on the couch, I was like, 'You get it!'" she revealed.

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Lisa Barlow and John Barlow Faced Tension In Season 6

Source: MEGA Lisa Barlow and John Barlow faced marital tension during Season 6 of 'RHOSLC.'

The couple went through a difficult period during Bravo's Season 6 reality show as their marital issues played out on camera. John previously tried to explain his perspective during one argument with Lisa. "If we are not on the same page, it’s because I’m not on your page. You don’t see it," John said. Lisa pushed back on how the situation was being framed. "I hate that you always put it on me," she added.

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John Barlow Opened Up About His Struggles

Source: MEGA Lisa Barlow shared how John Barlow's apology changed their conversation about the difficult period.

The conversation between Lisa and John reached a turning point when he opened up about what he was going through. "I owe you an apology. I wasn’t doing well, and I took it out on you," John told her. Lisa asked what had been happening in his life at the time. "Everything was going wrong for me; it felt like," John admitted. The apology helped Lisa understand what was behind some of their difficult moments. She later spoke about the conversation with Meredith Marks, who described John’s development as "amazing," and "so self-reflective."

Lisa Barlow and John Barlow Remain Together

Source: MEGA Lisa Barlow and John Barlow remained together after addressing the tension in their marriage.