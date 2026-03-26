Lisa Kudrow, 62, Praised for Embracing Her 'Natural Age' as She Shows Off 'Wrinkled' Features in Rare Public Appearance: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Kudrow isn't afraid to embrace everything that comes with aging. The actress, 62, flaunted her complexion, wrinkles and all, during a Sunday, March 22, interview on CBS Sunday Morning. Nearly 8,000 people flooded the comments section of a clip from the conversation to compliment Kudrow for sharing her imperfections.

Article continues below advertisement

“Aging with such grace. She’s so beautiful,” one person wrote, while another added, “It’s so refreshing to see her wrinkles. Aging is beautiful.” A third added, “She looks so beautifully aged 😭 oh Phoebe, we love you,” referencing her Friends character. The star recently revealed that she actually thinks refraining from injectables can help her career. "I think [Botox] contributed to my eye irritation and this weird pattern on my forehead, so I’m probably done with it now anyway," said the actress, who first got Botox at age 60. "I am scared of having to see myself looking like my grandmother one day, but I’m excited to play older roles."

Article continues below advertisement

How Does Lisa Kudrow Feel About 'Friends' Now?

Source: CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube Lisa Kudrow looks back fondly on 'Friends.'

Years after parting with Friends, Kudrow remains excited to talk about her iconic character. “I never went through that period of, ‘No, no, I don’t want to talk about Friends, I have to move on, and I want to play other characters, and no, you have to know me from…’” she said on Sunday’s TV appearance. “No, no, that’s fine…Friends gave me everything. It just did. And I loved being Phoebe. I loved the whole experience, and I don’t want to move away from it.” Kudrow pointed out how she has done independent films and played different characters, but the comedy series will always be a standout. “If all you know that I’ve ever done is Friends, how could I not be okay with that?” she considered.

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Kudrow Rewatched 'Friends' After Matthew Perry Died

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube Lisa Kudrow rewatched 'Friends' when Matthew Perry died.

Kudrow revealed she started rewatching the show after Matthew Perry’s 2023 death to help her feel closer to him. “I [hadn’t] watched it [before]. I think I was self-conscious if anyone walked by and saw me watching my own show. It embarrassed me. But when Matthew passed away, there were marathons, and I watched it, and it really did comfort me,” she disclosed. “It wasn’t about me. It was about watching Matthew and all of us, and it was this other thing, and I really enjoyed it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube Lisa Kudrow used to be 'embarrassed' watching herself on TV.

Kudrow and other cast members recently reunited to sign artwork, with some proceeds going toward the Matthew Perry Foundation. “Exciting news! The cast has teamed up with @soundwaves_art and artist Tim Wakefield for a very special collection of artwork this holiday season. Tim has transformed the actual soundwaves of the Friends theme song into these beautiful designs each inspired by a different character, and each cast member has autographed their own small run of artworks,” the charity explained via Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

'Friends' Helped People Through 'Hard Times'

Source: MEGA Lisa Kudrow recently reunited with the 'Friends' cast to sign artwork for charities.