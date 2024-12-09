Lisa Kudrow Is 'Comforted' Knowing Matthew Perry Was 'Happy the Day He Died': 'That Was a Gift'
Though Matthew Perry's death was sudden, Lisa Kudrow believes her late Friends costar lived his life to the fullest.
“This will sound odd. I’m more comforted that he was happy the day he died,” the actress, 61, said during her appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast on Monday, December 9. “He got to die happy. And to me, that was a gift.”
During Kudrow and host Dax Shepard's conversation, the latter touched upon how he knew Perry, who died at his Los Angeles home in October 2023 at age 54, "through sobriety."
“This is where I start chewing my gum,” Kudrow replied. “This is where I need my nicotine.”
Shepard — who has been candid about his struggles with addiction — said it's "tough" to love someone who is going through that.
“I would be grateful to get to go back and see it before it had taken its toll,” he said, referring to how Kudrow can watch old episodes of the comedy series.
“I loved that Matthew I first met and the one at the end, because God love him, this is you, and I love you,” she said. “I understand, and so did he.”
After Perry's death, the Easy A alum took to social media to pay tribute to her costar.
“Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then… You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that,” she captioned the post, which was shared in November 2023. “Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY.”
“Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of ‘talking.’ Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me," she continued of their friendship.
As OK! previously reported, Perry's death was ruled accidental until the case was reopened in January.
In August, five people — Kenneth Iwamasa, Erik Fleming, Dr. Mark Chavez, Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Jasveen Sangha — known as the “Ketamine Queen” — were charged in connection with his death after prosecutors claimed they took advantage of his vulnerability as an addict and gave him a drug that would ultimately kill him.
The actor's assistant Iwamasa said he injected him “significant quantities of ketamine,” totaling around “6-8 shots per day” in the days before his death, the plea deal reads.
Prior to his untimely death, Perry seemed to be in a good place.
"I spoke to him last week, he was doing great, from what I heard and what I knew," Matt Manasse, the star's pickleball coach and friend, told NBC News. "That’s the worst part about this. When I spoke to him he was chipper and upbeat — he was who he is, pumped about life.”
If you or someone you know are struggling with addiction or mental health, contact the national Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at samhsa.gov or 1-800-662-HELP.