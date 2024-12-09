Lisa Kudrow Is 'Comforted' Knowing Matthew Perry Was 'Happy the Day He Died': 'That Was a Gift'

After Perry's death, the Easy A alum took to social media to pay tribute to her costar.

“Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then… You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that,” she captioned the post, which was shared in November 2023. “Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY.”

“Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of ‘talking.’ Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me," she continued of their friendship.