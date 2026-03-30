Lisa Kudrow Makes Rare Post-Death Confession About Matthew Perry as She Remembers Beloved 'Friends' Costar's 'Funny' Demeanor

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Lisa Kudrow is holding her memory of late costar Matthew Perry close. During a Saturday, March 28, appearance on Capital FM, the actress, 62, revealed she decided to rewatch Friends after Perry died at age 54 in October 2023 due to a drug overdose.

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Source: Capital FM/YouTube Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry starred on 'Friends' from 1994 to 2004.

“After Matthew passed away, there were marathons [on TV] and that was really comforting watching the show,” she said. “Also just because it makes me laugh, and there he was, and he was just so funny. I mean, the funniest. Sorry everybody else, but yeah, just truly. So I thought, ‘Alright, now I need to – Why don’t I just see what this show’s about,’ you know? ‘Cause I didn’t watch every episode when we were shooting. I had a kid and I don’t know, just none of us were.”

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Source: Capital FM/YouTube Lisa Kudrow lamented over Matthew Perry's death.

Kudrow was asked whether anything surprised her while reminiscing. “No, the great thing, because when I would see parts of it or something, and see myself, I would be, depending on my mood, like, ‘Ugh, come on, just stop it. Why’d you do that?’” she replied. “And now I can just say, ‘Alright, I can forgive you for that.’ And also, 'Oh! She’s funny.' Yeah, she’s a funny character, but everyone’s making me laugh my a-- off.”

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Lisa Kudrow Hadn't Watched 'Friends' Until Recently

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Source: Capital FM/YouTube Lisa Kudrow rewatched 'Friends.'

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Source: MEGA Matthew Perry passed away in 2023.

The show’s ability to draw people closer is what keeps it relevant to Kudrow to this day. “It got people through a hard time, feeling really isolated and alone, and it helped fill a hole or made them feel a connection,” she expressed. “I think, especially now, you wouldn’t expect young people to still want to watch an old show, a 20-something, 30-year-old show. The technology is different, all of that. But I do feel like there’s this unconscious nostalgia for connection.”

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Lisa Kudrow Admits 'Friends' Gave Her 'Everything'

Source: MEGA Lisa Kudrow is keeping Matthew Perry's legacy alive.