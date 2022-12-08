Janet Jackson Reflects On Late Brother Michael 13 Years After His Tragic Death

The case against Michael stretches back decades. In 1993, the parents of then 13-year-old Jordan Chandler filed a civil suit against the superstar claiming the Gary, In., native had “repeatedly committed sexual battery” on their son; months later, the multiplatinum singer denied the allegations in a live TV address.

To avoid a trial, however, the “Bad” singer eventually settled with the family for more than $20 million. He could not avoid court 10 years later, when he was formally charged by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Dept. with child molestation following a raid on Neverland. He posted $3 million in bail, and in 2005, the criminal case went to a headline-grabbing trial.

A young cancer survivor, Gavin Arvizo, testified that Michael, who had befriended him, had “masturbated” him and served him alcohol that the star called “Jesus Juice.” Despite damning evidence, the King of Pop was acquitted of all charges that June, but his troubles were far from over. Michael became more and more reclusive as he struggled with drug addiction. In fact, the cardiac arrest that killed him was caused by a lethal combination of sedatives and propofol. (In August of 2009, his death was ruled a homicide, and his physician Conrad Murray, served two years in jail after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter).