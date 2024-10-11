or
Priscilla Presley's Ex Denies 'Molesting' Lisa Marie Presley When She Was 10 Despite Her Memoir Claims

Photo of Priscilla Presley and late daughter Lisa Marie Presley
Source: mega

Lisa Marie Presley's book hit shelves on October 8.

By:

Oct. 11 2024, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Michael Edwards is trying to clear the air over the sexual abuse allegations Lisa Marie Presley made in her posthumous memoir.

In the late star's tome, From Here to the Great Unknown, she claimed that when the actor was dating her mom, Priscilla Presley, in the '80s, he touched her inappropriately more than once even though she was just 10 years old at the time.

priscilla presleys ex denies lisa marie presley
Source: mega

In Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir, she accused her mom's ex Michael Edwards of molesting her.

A few days after the book's debut, Michael, 80, called the claims "absolutely untrue."

"I never molested Lisa Marie and am shocked at the suggestion that I did," he continued of the late singer, who died in January 2023 from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery.

The Mommie Dearest star then addressed his 1988 memoir, Elvis, Priscilla and Me, where he confessed he once developed a "sick feeling" of "craving Lisa sexually" despite her being underage. He also said he fell "in love" with the child.

priscilla presleys ex denies lisa marie presley
Source: mega

The actor denied her accusations, which he said he was 'shocked' over.

"I was encouraged to embellish a harmless anecdote about Lisa Marie in my memoir from the 1980s and now regret that I did," he explained of his past words. "I understand that these stories sell books, but the notion that I molested Lisa Marie is just a fabrication."

Michael's daughter Caroline Van Zandt also vouched for her dad, noting she was "close friends" with Lisa Marie decades ago.

Priscilla Presley

priscilla presleys ex denies lisa marie presley
Source: mega

The late singer said mom Priscilla Presley made excuses when she told her the actor spanked her butt.

"We were confidants, like sisters, sharing all our secrets and complaining about our parents as typical teenagers do," she shared with a news outlet. "I have kept many notes and letters from Lisa Marie during those years and she never stated or insinuated that my dad touched her inappropriately."

"When she told me about my dad walking into her room, we then addressed and resolved the issue as a family," she continued, possibly referring to Lisa Marie's allegation that he once touched her chest and private parts while she was in her bed. "Those who know Priscilla and her fierce protectiveness of her family understand she never would have tolerated any sort of behavior like that. I’m disappointed and sad that these claims are being made."

priscilla presley ex denies molesting lisa marie presley memoir
Source: mega

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough finished writing her mom's book.

In the book, Lisa Marie said she informed her mom, now 79, of Edwards' actions, to which he allegedly told the matriarch at the time, "I’m so sorry, but in Europe that’s how they teach the kids so that’s what I was doing."

The mom-of-four also said he would often spank her and leave bruises but claimed Priscilla made excuses for him and reasoned her daughter must have been "actually flirting" with him or he was drunk.

Lisa Marie was still writing her book when she died, prompting her and ex Danny Keough's daughter, Riley Keough, 35, to complete the tome.

Page Six spoke to the actor and his daughter.

