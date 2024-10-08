7 Bombshells From Lisa Marie Presley's Posthumous Memoir: From Her Opioid Addiction to Fears of Losing Elvis and More

Even when he was busy with his shows and gigs, Elvis ensured he had time with his daughter.

According to Lisa Marie, going to the "Can't Help Falling in Love" hitmaker's concerts was her "favorite thing in the world."

"I was so proud of him. He would take me by the hand and bring me out onstage, then get walked to wherever his place was on the stage, and I would be taken from him and brought to wherever I was going to be sitting in the audience. Usually with Vernon [Elvis' father]," she disclosed.

The "I Love You Because" singer called the experiences "electrifying," saying she loved watching her father perform. However, she admitted she did not like the attention she was getting whenever she was asked to appear before the attendees, including during Elvis' Las Vegas residency.

Lisa Marie added, "It's not that I wasn't proud or that I didn't love him. I just liked the limelight on him, loved it on him. It was not something that came to me inherently. I absolutely abhorred it. But in other less public ways, I loved basking in his fame with him."