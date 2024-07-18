OK Magazine
Lawsuit Bombshell: Priscilla Presley Accuses Ex-Business Associates of Financial Elder Abuse, Stealing Over $1 Million

A photo of Brigitte Kruse and Priscilla Presley.
Source: @dame_brigitte_kruse_/Instagram
By:

Jul. 18 2024, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

Priscilla Presley is shockingly suing several of her former business associates.

On Thursday, July 18, the star's lawyer Marty Singer filed court documents claiming Elvis Presley's ex-wife was the victim of financial elder abuse.

priscilla presley lawsuit business associates financial elder abuse
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley filed a lawsuit against former business associate Brigitte Kruse on Thursday, July 18.

Priscilla's attorney accused a woman named Brigitte Kruse and numerous other individuals of taking advantage of her and stealing more than $1 million as a result of their alleged deceiving games, court documents obtained by a news publication revealed.

The legal filing described Brigitte as a "con artist and pathological liar," claiming she forced Priscilla into "a form of indentured servitude" after taking control of her finances.

The 79-year-old said the pair met in 2021, when Brigitte had been running a business selling Elvis memorabilia out of an auction house.

It was then that the businesswomen developed a relationship ultimately ending in Brigitte supposedly taking advantage of Priscilla.

priscilla presley lawsuit business associates financial elder abuse
Source: @dame_brigitte_kruse_/Instagram

Brigitte Kruse met Priscilla Presley in 2021 while selling Elvis memorabilia out of an auction house.

The mom-of-two accused Brigitte of wrongfully convincing her that her former financial advisors were deceitful and incompetent before persuading her to sign contracts and create companies where Brigitte and her associates received a hefty 80 percent of her income, per the news outlet.

Priscilla claimed she was left with only minority shares in businesses founded under her name, image and likeness, while others raked in the profits of the companies' success.

The lawsuit drew attention toward the 2023 biopic Priscilla, as the Elvis Presley Enterprises co-founder said it was an example of a venture that was misappropriated.

Priscilla further accused her ex-business associates of ruining a deal in which she would have received an ownership interest in a cosmetics company.

priscilla presley lawsuit business associates financial elder abuse
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley claimed in a lawsuit against Brigitte Kruse that she was a victim of financial elderly abuse.

MORE ON:
Priscilla Presley
Instead, her former business partners settled on a $300K upfront payment that was transferred into accounts they controlled.

The legal filing also claimed Brigitte and others withdrew smaller amounts from an account meant for Priscilla's son, Navarone, without permission, charged her for moving and storage expenses and attempted to arrange deals related to Lisa Marie Presley's estate after the late daughter of Elvis and his ex-wife died in January 2023.

Priscilla is requesting Brigitte pay her more than $1 million in damages.

She also wants all contracts she previously signed with Brigitte and other defendants to be terminated.

priscilla presley lawsuit business associates financial elder abuse
Source: @dame_brigitte_kruse_/Instagram

Priscilla Presley requested Brigitte Kruse pay her more than $1 million in damages.

Priscilla's recent lawsuit comes almost one year after she was initially sued by Brigitte for allegedly breaching a contract.

Brigitte accused Priscilla of hiring her to help the Hollywood star delay paying off debt in 2022, however, she said she was abruptly fired in 2023.

At the time, Priscilla responded with claims similar to ones listed in Thursday's lawsuit filing, insisting she only cut ties with Brigitte after learning she had been misappropriating her funds.

