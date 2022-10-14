Lisa Rinna Booed & Erika Jayne Applauded During 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' BravoCon Panel

She doesn’t have time for a whole lot of bulls**t right now!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna received a less-than-warm welcome amid her opening-day BravoCon appearance, garnering some hate from audience members as she took the stage for the “Thrills in Beverly Hills” panel on Friday, October 14.

Despite this audibly adverse reaction, the controversial star “looked like she accepted the boos,” an exclusive eyewitness in attendance at the New York City convention tells OK!.