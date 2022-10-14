Lisa Rinna Booed & Erika Jayne Applauded During 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' BravoCon Panel
She doesn’t have time for a whole lot of bulls**t right now!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna received a less-than-warm welcome amid her opening-day BravoCon appearance, garnering some hate from audience members as she took the stage for the “Thrills in Beverly Hills” panel on Friday, October 14.
Despite this audibly adverse reaction, the controversial star “looked like she accepted the boos,” an exclusive eyewitness in attendance at the New York City convention tells OK!.
Meanwhile, Rinna’s costar Erika Jayne received a much more positive reaction from fans, greeted with a round of applause as she made her entrance to the Beverly Hills-centric event.
Appearing alongside fellow housewives Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kyle Richards, the Bravo stars rehashed quite a bit of drama that occurred during the series’ 12th season, which is set to conclude on Wednesday, October 26.
FANS SLAM LISA RINNA FOR KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN WANNABE 'RHOBH' REUNION LOOK
After sharing that she feels “horrified” by the way Stracke treated her throughout the season, Rinna also took a moment for self-reflection, describing her actions as being “hypocrisy at its finest."
Dubbing the past year as “the roughest” of her life — “for sure, hands down” — the star also got candid about the unique emotional challenges that come with appearing on reality programs versus the several scripted series' she’s starred in over the years.
“Every night after work, so I would come home and I would drink a glass of wine in the tub and I would cry and go back it,” Rinna explains of her acting career, which has included prominent roles on long-running soap operas Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place.
LISA RINNA DUBS HERSELF THE 'LEBRON JAMES OF HOUSEWIVES' AS FANS CALL FOR HER TO BE FIRED
Though Rinna alleges that she doesn’t “cry as much on the Housewives at night,” she says appearing on the beloved Bravo franchise has provided its own set of struggles due to its reality format.
“It’s a lot harder because it’s real,” she quips. “I was playing a character. I’m playing Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives — Yes to Billie Reed! — but this is real, and these are people that I do care about,” she adds.
“We get into conflicts that we don’t plan and we don’t think are gonna happen and it’s very, very hard” she explains, adding that she and her costars “absolutely” do not want a lot of these rifts.