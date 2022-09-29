Deflecting Much? Lisa Rinna Says Kathy Hilton Has A 'Black Heart' After Coming Between Socialite & Sister Kyle Richards
Lisa Rinna made some bold accusations about Kathy Hilton. During the Wednesday, September 28, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Rinna Beauty founder appeared to try and drive a wedge between the socialite and her sister Kyle Richards after Hilton made some nasty remarks about her sibling and the rest of the cast.
Rinna went on to claim that the Paris in Love star had a “psychotic break” in Aspen, where she allegedly called close friends Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke “pieces of s**t” who should be “f**king fired.” She also made some shocking statements about Richards.
"I have big deals over at NBC, everyone is protecting me and I will f**king ruin Kyle," Rinna claimed Hilton said, seemingly referring to the reality show she starred in on Peacock with daughter Paris Hilton.
During the tense sit down with the trio, Hilton went on to apologize profusely for saying anything that may have hurt anyone, citing being on the go for three days, drinking and a friend's terminal cancer battle as triggers.
“It’s very upsetting to me. So, I’m sorry. And I don’t behave this way. And people that have known me for 30 years, I don’t have problems with people," the blonde beauty explained to Rinna and Richards while asking for "compassion."
“I’m sorry, Kathy. You’re not going to get away with it with me. You’re not going to get away with it. You can have your tears, you can do what you’re going to do. But you did what you did and you’re not going to just gaslight and manipulate me right now,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Hilton, adding that the matriarch needs to figure out where her “hatred comes from” and why she has a “black heart.”
Rinna went on to emphasize that Hilton was “having a psychotic break of some kind,” noting her behavior was “really out of control.”
In a confessional, the Halloween actress made it clear that she was not enjoying Rinna's berating of her older sister despite what she may have said about her, noting that she was "pushing it."
After a tense back and forth, Hilton made her exit from the conversation. “I’m not proud of it, OK? And I said things I don’t mean. That’s all I can say,” she made clear before leaving Richard's home. "I apologize to you. I appreciate our conversation. I’m not going to have anymore discussion with you. I am so done.”