Lisa Rinna Vows To Tell Her Truth At The 'RHOBH' Reunion After Being 'Threatened' By Bravo Fans
Lisa Rinna has confirmed her attendance at the highly anticipated The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.
The Rinna Beauty founder took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 9, to emphasize that she will be clearing her name after endless online drama that she has been at the center of over the past season.
"I have been threatened for the past 4 months By 'people; basically trying to scare me, trying to ruin my credibility, trying to call me a liar, creating things that are untrue and don't exist," Rinna began alongside a photo of herself in hair and makeup — presumably for the reunion.
The former soap opera actress continued, "but guess what? Today we're going to sit down and we are going to talk about it all. I will tell my truth. And yes you better believe I'm gonna talk about it all."
Rinna has been under fire after Bravo fans accused her and costars Diana Jenkins and Erika Jayne of staging an online bot attack against Garcelle Beauvais' son in which thousands of horrific comments were left under her 14-year-old's Instagram photo. The trio has denied having any involvement in the racist online slander.
The message comes shortly after it was revealed that Jenkins, who filed a lawsuit against the anonymous person allegedly responsible for the bot attacks, will allegedly not be attending the reunion taping in person, but rather virtually due to COVID.
An insider close to the businesswoman revealed to Radar, she has “covid with symptoms and is under doctor’s care," but will partake along with the rest of her cast members via video.
As OK! previously reported, Rinna has continuously gotten herself into online turmoil following the passing of her mother Lois Rinna. “I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me. I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you," she apologized in an Instagram post.
"I never thought I would feel this way. I really thought grief would be about sadness and pain but it’s so much more," Rinna said. "I am really struggling, I just never thought it would feel like this but here it is."