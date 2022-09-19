Lisa Rinna Dubs Herself The 'LeBron James Of Housewives' As Fans Call For Her To Be Fired
Lisa Rinna will not be exiting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills without a fight. Despite fans calling for her to be let go from the hit Bravo show, the former soap star hinted that viewers should be careful what they wish for.
"Sunday truths," Rinna penned in a Sunday, September 18, Instagram Story. "I'm like the LeBron James of housewives at this point. You can't afford to lose me," she added alongside a laughing emoji, a party emoji and a rendering of a diamond.
Fans of the show have been extremely vocal on social media about wanting the Rinna Beauty founder off the series after she was particularly mean to costars Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais this season.
"I’m sick of Lisa Rinna she’s a bully and she should be fired," one Twitter user penned as another stated, "We can all agree that it is time for Lisa Rinna to get fired from RHOBH."
"Good morning to everyone except Lisa Rinna who's probably going to get fired soon lmao #RHOBH," an additional user added, while another chimed in, "If Lisa Rinna got fired on Labor Day this country might be worth living in."
Rinna has come under fire for not only her wild behavior on RHOBH, but also her outlandish actions on social media. As OK! previously reported, the actress has blamed her mean ways on losing her mother, Lois Rinna, last year.
“I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me. I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you," Rinna wrote in a Monday, July 4, Instagram post.
"I never thought I would feel this way. I really thought grief would be about sadness and pain but it’s so much more," Rinna emphasized. "I am really struggling, I just never thought it would feel like this but here it is."