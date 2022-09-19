Lisa Rinna Dubs Herself The 'LeBron James Of Housewives' As Fans Call For Her To Be Fired

Fans of the show have been extremely vocal on social media about wanting the Rinna Beauty founder off the series after she was particularly mean to costars Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais this season.

"I’m sick of Lisa Rinna she’s a bully and she should be fired," one Twitter user penned as another stated, "We can all agree that it is time for Lisa Rinna to get fired from RHOBH."