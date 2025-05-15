or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Amelia Gray Hamlin
OK LogoNEWS

Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Hamlin Poses Nude as She Exposes Her Tan Lines in Sultry Photo

amelia hamlin nude selfie tan lines instagram photo
Source: MEGA; @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin shared a nude selfie, which showed off her tan lines while vacationing in the Cayman Islands.

By:

May 15 2025, Published 8:32 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Amelia Gray Hamlin is definitely not shy when it comes to showing skin.

The model gave followers an eyeful with a daring mirror selfie she posted to her Instagram Stories.

Taken inside a bathroom, the shot showed off her backside and visible tan lines, with her hand placed just right to cover her side b----.

Article continues below advertisement
amelia hamlin nude selfie tan lines
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin shared a nude mirror selfie on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

She then wore her dark hair pulled up with a clip, while her glam makeup and stacked earrings added to the sultry vibe.

To finish off the look, she added a cheeky touch — an oyster emoji placed between two pink ribbon ones.

Article continues below advertisement
amelia gray bathroom selfie instagram
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

The model posed in a tiny gray bikini in another bathroom selfie.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @lisarinna/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

In another snap, the 23-year-old slipped into a barely-there gray micro bikini. Still in a bathroom, she posed in front of the mirror, pouting and tousling her hair while holding a black shoulder bag.

“I don’t wanna gooooo,” she captioned the pic.

Article continues below advertisement
lisa rinna amelia hamlin tropical getaway
Source: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna and Amelia Hamlin both wore skimpy bikinis during their tropical getaway.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a news outlet, Hamlin’s been enjoying a tropical getaway in the Cayman Islands with her mom, Lisa Rinna, and older sister, Delilah Hamlin. Lisa, known for her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, shares both daughters with longtime husband Harry Hamlin.

The trio has been soaking up the sun at a beachside resort, where they were spotted dining outdoors and lounging by the ocean, per a source.

Article continues below advertisement
lisa rinna family vacation cayman islands
Source: MEGA

Amelia Gray Hamlin went to the Cayman Islands with her mom, Lisa Rinna, and sister Delilah Hamlin.

MORE ON:
Amelia Gray Hamlin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier in the trip, Lisa and Amelia had a twinning moment. They rocked matching outfits throughout the vacation — including a black G-string bikini that Amelia wore while sipping iced matcha for a cheeky bathroom mirror shot, as OK! previously reported.

Later, the two swapped their swimwear for sporty fits, both in white sleeveless tops and black bottoms. They looked upbeat and in sync while smiling for the camera.

Article continues below advertisement
lisa rinna amelia hamlin bonding
Source: @lisarinna/Instagram

The girls' trip was part of a Mother's Day celebration.

Article continues below advertisement

In another photo, the mom-and-daughter duo coordinated again — Lisa in a black racerback top and leggings, while Amelia popped in a black sports bra and bright pink shorts.

It’s not just Lisa who shares a tight bond with the girls, as Harry has also made it clear he’s been hands-on from the start.

Article continues below advertisement
lisa rinna amelia hamlin matching bikinis
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

The mom-and-daughter duo rocked matching outfits throughout the vacation.

Article continues below advertisement

“We talk about everything — I delivered my kids, for example," he revealed in a chat with a news outlet. "I brought them out from Lisa’s body.”

Article continues below advertisement

He said he was inspired to be present at his own daughters' births after a conversation with a well-known game show host.

“Because a guy named Chuck Woolery, who was a game show host, came up to me at a party about a month before the first…Delilah…was due," Harry shared. "‘You gotta bring your own babies out. You gotta deliver your own kids.’ And I said, ‘What?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, you just watch a video and then you can do it.’"

Article continues below advertisement
lisa rinna harry hamlin
Source: MEGA

Harry Hamlin shared how he created a unique 'bond' with his family.

"And I gotta tell you, the bond that it created between me and my daughters — and between me and Lisa — is amazing. I highly recommend this," he added. "Any guys out there who [are watching] and about to have a kid. Look, I know a lot of men don’t like to be in the room, but I can tell you that from my own experience, doing it yourself is amazing."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.