Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Hamlin Poses Nude as She Exposes Her Tan Lines in Sultry Photo
Amelia Gray Hamlin is definitely not shy when it comes to showing skin.
The model gave followers an eyeful with a daring mirror selfie she posted to her Instagram Stories.
Taken inside a bathroom, the shot showed off her backside and visible tan lines, with her hand placed just right to cover her side b----.
She then wore her dark hair pulled up with a clip, while her glam makeup and stacked earrings added to the sultry vibe.
To finish off the look, she added a cheeky touch — an oyster emoji placed between two pink ribbon ones.
In another snap, the 23-year-old slipped into a barely-there gray micro bikini. Still in a bathroom, she posed in front of the mirror, pouting and tousling her hair while holding a black shoulder bag.
“I don’t wanna gooooo,” she captioned the pic.
According to a news outlet, Hamlin’s been enjoying a tropical getaway in the Cayman Islands with her mom, Lisa Rinna, and older sister, Delilah Hamlin. Lisa, known for her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, shares both daughters with longtime husband Harry Hamlin.
The trio has been soaking up the sun at a beachside resort, where they were spotted dining outdoors and lounging by the ocean, per a source.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Earlier in the trip, Lisa and Amelia had a twinning moment. They rocked matching outfits throughout the vacation — including a black G-string bikini that Amelia wore while sipping iced matcha for a cheeky bathroom mirror shot, as OK! previously reported.
Later, the two swapped their swimwear for sporty fits, both in white sleeveless tops and black bottoms. They looked upbeat and in sync while smiling for the camera.
In another photo, the mom-and-daughter duo coordinated again — Lisa in a black racerback top and leggings, while Amelia popped in a black sports bra and bright pink shorts.
It’s not just Lisa who shares a tight bond with the girls, as Harry has also made it clear he’s been hands-on from the start.
“We talk about everything — I delivered my kids, for example," he revealed in a chat with a news outlet. "I brought them out from Lisa’s body.”
He said he was inspired to be present at his own daughters' births after a conversation with a well-known game show host.
“Because a guy named Chuck Woolery, who was a game show host, came up to me at a party about a month before the first…Delilah…was due," Harry shared. "‘You gotta bring your own babies out. You gotta deliver your own kids.’ And I said, ‘What?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, you just watch a video and then you can do it.’"
"And I gotta tell you, the bond that it created between me and my daughters — and between me and Lisa — is amazing. I highly recommend this," he added. "Any guys out there who [are watching] and about to have a kid. Look, I know a lot of men don’t like to be in the room, but I can tell you that from my own experience, doing it yourself is amazing."