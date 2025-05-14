Lisa Rinna, 61, Stuns in Tiny Black Bikini: Photos
Lisa Rinna is proving once again that age is just a number.
The 61-year-old reality icon dropped jaws on Instagram after posting a sizzling mirror selfie in a tiny black bikini, proudly showing off her toned figure.
“🐚,” she simply captioned the snap with an emoji.
She topped off the look with a pair of sunglasses and a beige bucket hat. Funny enough, she wasn’t rocking that outfit alone — her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin was twinning with her in the same set as the two soaked up the sun during a tropical getaway.
Hamlin also gave fans a peek at their trip, posting a cheeky mirror shot on Instagram Stories while sipping an iced matcha — all while wearing a black G-string bikini that left little to the imagination.
Later on, the mother-daughter pair swapped their swimwear for sporty fits, matching once again in white sleeveless tops and black bottoms. The two looked upbeat and playful as they smiled for the camera.
In another slide, the duo sported more coordinating athletic wear. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum went with a black racerback top and leggings, while Hamlin stood out in a black sports bra paired with bright pink shorts.
The fashion-filled vacay comes right after the two appeared together in a new MAC Cosmetics campaign called Born Famous, which promoted the brand's latest lip launch — Lipglass Air.
Rinna opened up about the project and called the experience a blessing, while Hamlin was just as excited about working with her mom.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Who gets to work with their fun, cool mom and gets to play dress up in these crazy outfits, jumping around?" the model gushed. "I feel so lucky that I have this incredible woman that raised me, and then we get to do life together."
Rinna feels the same way, calling the collab a “dream come true.”
The duo couldn't stop talking about how in sync they are — on and off camera.
"Every time we're on set together, we realize how [much of] the same of a person we are," Hamlin joked. "We're both stealing snacks from craft."
Rinna jumped in with a laugh, adding, "We're sitting on the floor, putting on our tights."
Their bond was also front and center at Copenhagen Fashion Week, where Hamlin gushed about her mom again.
"I think it's been so beautiful for the two of us to be able to go on this fashion journey together. Never in a million years did I think that my dreams would also overlap with my mom's, but we're loving this for her. She’s the reason I am who I am. I am so lucky that that is the woman who raised me."
Rinna shares Hamlin and her older sister, Delilah Hamlin, born in 1998, with husband Harry Hamlin.