or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Amelia Gray
OK LogoNEWS

Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Gray Seductively Poses in Red Bra and Lace Tights for Steamy Valentine's Day Photoshoot

Photo of Amelia Gray.
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray dressed to impress this New York Fashion Week!

By:

Feb. 11 2025, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Amelia Gray isn't afraid of a little cold weather.

The model was far from bundled up as she emerged on the streets of New York City in a skimpy style for a night out during fashion week.

Article continues below advertisement
lisa rinna daughter amelia gray bra tights valentines day photoshoot
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray donned a skimpy ensemble for a night out on Monday, February 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Taking to Instagram with photos of her alluring outfit on Tuesday, February 11, the nepo baby (born Amelia Gray Hamlin) posed in a red bra, white tights and black lace gloves for a seductive Valentine's Day-themed photoshoot.

"Will u b my valentine? 🤓🎀🤓 @maisonvalentino," Gray — who accessorized with a designer bag from the brand when stepping out in NYC — captioned her post.

Article continues below advertisement
lisa rinna daughter amelia gray bra tights valentines day photoshoot
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

The model showed off her thin figure in a bra and tights.

Article continues below advertisement

Gray's cleavage-baring ensemble additionally featured polka dot micro shorts, black heels and a sheer tan cardigan with fuzzy cuffs.

The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin took to her Instagram Story and confessed, "This was cute [and] made me happy."

Article continues below advertisement
lisa rinna daughter amelia gray bra tights valentines day photoshoot
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray flaunted her cleavage in the busty top.

MORE ON:
Amelia Gray

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She also admitted to putting on the evening ensemble for a night out despite having a 5 a.m. wake up the next morning.

In the comments section of her post, fans drooled over Gray's jaw-dropping physique.

"SO GOOD," one of the brunette bombshell's 1.6 million Instagram followers expressed, as another admirer noted, "You are beautiful," and a third supporter declared, "Obsessed."

Article continues below advertisement

Gray's steamy social media upload was shared less than one day after she took to her Instagram Story with a different photo of herself wearing a black bra.

Snapping the selfie in what appeared to be her bathroom, Gray penned alongside the picture, "Some days you just gotta look hot for yourself."

Article continues below advertisement

"[You] feel me?" The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's daughter asked fans in a follow-up Story — which featured a mirror selfie of the stunning 23-year-old in her undergarments.

Gray has been quite busy during New York Fashion Week this year.

Article continues below advertisement
lisa rinna daughter amelia gray bra tights valentines day photoshoot
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin walked in the Michael Kors show during NYFW.

Article continues below advertisement

On Tuesday morning, the runway queen walked in the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show, where her sister Delilah Belle Hamlin supported her from the audience.

Gray's modeling career has continued to skyrocket as the famous offspring grew into a young adult in the spotlight.

In December 2024, Gray had a pinch-me moment as she posed for American Vogue alongside Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, and other top models.

"This has been on my mood board since as long as I can remember," she shared at the end of last year. "I am so beyond grateful, honored, and humbled to be alongside the most beautiful girls inside and out. I look up to all of the girls pictured next to me. What an honor. Truly. Thank you forever, Anna. Thank you @imurillo and willow and Morgan and everyone at Vogue ! Thank you Camilla.. what an honor… thank you 2 every single human that made this possible I love you!!!! 💖💖🎀🎀💖💖."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.