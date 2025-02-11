Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Gray Seductively Poses in Red Bra and Lace Tights for Steamy Valentine's Day Photoshoot
Amelia Gray isn't afraid of a little cold weather.
The model was far from bundled up as she emerged on the streets of New York City in a skimpy style for a night out during fashion week.
Taking to Instagram with photos of her alluring outfit on Tuesday, February 11, the nepo baby (born Amelia Gray Hamlin) posed in a red bra, white tights and black lace gloves for a seductive Valentine's Day-themed photoshoot.
"Will u b my valentine? 🤓🎀🤓 @maisonvalentino," Gray — who accessorized with a designer bag from the brand when stepping out in NYC — captioned her post.
Gray's cleavage-baring ensemble additionally featured polka dot micro shorts, black heels and a sheer tan cardigan with fuzzy cuffs.
The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin took to her Instagram Story and confessed, "This was cute [and] made me happy."
She also admitted to putting on the evening ensemble for a night out despite having a 5 a.m. wake up the next morning.
In the comments section of her post, fans drooled over Gray's jaw-dropping physique.
"SO GOOD," one of the brunette bombshell's 1.6 million Instagram followers expressed, as another admirer noted, "You are beautiful," and a third supporter declared, "Obsessed."
Gray's steamy social media upload was shared less than one day after she took to her Instagram Story with a different photo of herself wearing a black bra.
Snapping the selfie in what appeared to be her bathroom, Gray penned alongside the picture, "Some days you just gotta look hot for yourself."
"[You] feel me?" The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's daughter asked fans in a follow-up Story — which featured a mirror selfie of the stunning 23-year-old in her undergarments.
Gray has been quite busy during New York Fashion Week this year.
On Tuesday morning, the runway queen walked in the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show, where her sister Delilah Belle Hamlin supported her from the audience.
Gray's modeling career has continued to skyrocket as the famous offspring grew into a young adult in the spotlight.
In December 2024, Gray had a pinch-me moment as she posed for American Vogue alongside Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, and other top models.
"This has been on my mood board since as long as I can remember," she shared at the end of last year. "I am so beyond grateful, honored, and humbled to be alongside the most beautiful girls inside and out. I look up to all of the girls pictured next to me. What an honor. Truly. Thank you forever, Anna. Thank you @imurillo and willow and Morgan and everyone at Vogue ! Thank you Camilla.. what an honor… thank you 2 every single human that made this possible I love you!!!! 💖💖🎀🎀💖💖."