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Lisa Rinna Goes Topless in Daring Photos Alongside Husband Harry Hamlin

lisa rinna topless photos harry hamlin
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin stripped down for a daring topless fashion shoot in California.

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May 27 2026, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

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Lisa Rinna is once again proving she knows how to get people talking.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stripped down for a daring new photo shoot with husband Harry Hamlin, and the bold images immediately sparked reactions online. In the edgy campaign, Rinna, 62, posed topless while rocking an oversized brown suit and a patriotic necktie featuring former President John F. Kennedy.

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image of Lisa Rinna posed topless alongside husband Harry Hamlin for a bold new ERL fashion shoot in Venice, Calif.
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna posed topless alongside husband Harry Hamlin for a bold new ERL fashion shoot in Venice, Calif.

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Hamlin, 74, also went shirtless for the striking shoot, posing confidently beside his wife in dark trousers and sunglasses. The longtime couple looked completely at ease as they leaned into the high-fashion vibe together.

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For the shoot, Rinna wore a brown nylon suit from ERL’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection, leaving the blazer open to reveal her bare chest. She completed the dramatic look with the now-viral JFK tie, which fans may remember from her appearance at the 2026 American Music Awards.

At the AMAs, the actress styled the same tie in a much more covered-up way while attending the event in the designer suit. This latest fashion moment, however, pushed things even further.

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image of The actress wore an oversized brown suit and a JFK necktie previously seen at the 2026 American Music Awards.
Source: MEGA

The actress wore an oversized brown suit and a JFK necktie previously seen at the 2026 American Music Awards.

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Rinna slicked back her signature short hair and added chunky black sunglasses, giving the photos a sleek runway feel. Hamlin matched her energy with his own shades and relaxed stance as he wrapped an arm around his wife.

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The eye-catching photo shoot took place in Venice, Calif., against a minimalist studio backdrop. The images were captured by ERL creative director Eli Russell Linnetz.

"Few couples embody the spirit of Los Angeles quite like Lisa and Harry. After nearly thirty years of marriage, they represent a uniquely Californian vision of celebrity — where Hollywood, television, fashion, and personal mythology converge. These portraits continue Eli Russell Linnetz's ongoing documentation of contemporary California icons and the ever-evolving identity of Los Angeles," a description shared on the brand’s Instagram page read.

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image of Harry Hamlin joined the daring campaign shirtless while posing beside his wife in sunglasses and dark trousers.
Source: @lisarinna/Instagram

Harry Hamlin joined the daring campaign shirtless while posing beside his wife in sunglasses and dark trousers.

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The photos definitely caught attention — including from the couple’s youngest daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, 24.

"I can't," Amelia commented on the post.

Fans also flooded social media with reactions to the daring shoot.

“Love or hate her she is iconic,” one person wrote.

Another joked, “It's giving ‘we saw you across you across the room and we really liked your vibes.’”

“they’re aging like the finest of wines,” a third fan gushed.

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Lisa also recently made headlines while speaking with Variety on the red carpet outside the American Music Awards at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. During the interview, she denounced Spencer Pratt’s political ambitions.

When asked who she was supporting for mayor, Lisa admitted, “I don’t know yet.”

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image of Lisa Rinna also shared her thoughts on Spencer Pratt’s mayoral ambitions, saying she doesn’t think another reality star belongs in politics.
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna also shared her thoughts on Spencer Pratt’s mayoral ambitions, saying she doesn’t think another reality star belongs in politics.

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However, she made it clear she was not fully on board with the idea of a TV personality stepping into politics.

“Not a reality star, though,” Lisa stated. “I love him [Pratt], but we’ve already done that. We’re not going to do that again,” she said, seemingly referencing President Donald Trump and his reality TV background on The Apprentice.

The actress also questioned why some people are backing Spencer’s campaign.

“You got me, because listen, I’m a reality person. You wouldn’t want me as mayor, really. I mean, let’s just face it, I love him and I think he’s amazing. I just think we did that,” she explained.

Lisa then suggested voters should consider someone with more political experience.

“Let’s have somebody that’s already been mayor — the mayor of San Jose, or whoever,” she said, referring to gubernatorial candidate Matt Mahan.

After being corrected, she added, “I like him for governor.”

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