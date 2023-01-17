Lisa Rinna Reveals She Quit 'Real Housewives' Because The Show Felt 'Unhealthy': 'It Wasn't Working For Me'
Lisa Rinna is giving more insight into why she decided to leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight years of filming. The star made the shocking announcement earlier this year, and while she acknowledged fans are disappointed, she explained in a new interview that she feels she's marking the right choice.
"I had a rough year. I never think, 'Oh wow. It’s just such a rough year, and I’ll never be able to handle it again.' I can always come back and handle something," she spilled. "But something has gotten to the Housewife Universe because of what’s going on in the world, and it’s reflected in the way the fans react to the world of Housewives. And I just think it’s unhealthy. It wasn’t working for me. It wasn’t right for me."
"I feel lots of things. It’s always a scary thing to decide to leave something. But I always know when I need to do something. What happened was I left, really, right after the reunion," added the former soap opera actress. "People don’t know that. But I let everybody know right after the reunion that I was going to move on, that was going to be it."
The dramatic three-part reunion aired in October 2022.
- Kyle Richards Admits She'll 'Miss' Lisa Rinna On 'RHOBH' Despite Actress' Clash With Kathy Hilton
- Good Riddance? Sutton Stracke Breaks Silence On Lisa Rinna's 'RHOBH' Exit After Feud: 'She Loved To Stir That Pot'
- Harry Hamlin Praises Lisa Rinna For Leaving 'RHOBH' After 8 Years: 'She Elevated The Show'
The mom-of-two, 59, had quite a dramatic season 12, as she made several damaging claims about her costars, though she later insisted her behavior over the episodes — which aired from May to October last year — and on social media was due to the grief she was experiencing from the death of her mother, Lois.
ANDY COHEN PAYS TRIBUTE TO LISA RINNA AFTER SHE ANNOUNCES THE END OF HER 8-YEAR 'RHOBH' RUN
"I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me. I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you," she explained on Twitter last year. "I never thought I would feel this way. I really thought grief would be about sadness and pain but it’s so much more. I am really struggling."