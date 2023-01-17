Lisa Rinna Reveals She Quit 'Real Housewives' Because The Show Felt 'Unhealthy': 'It Wasn't Working For Me'

"I had a rough year. I never think, 'Oh wow. It’s just such a rough year, and I’ll never be able to handle it again.' I can always come back and handle something," she spilled. "But something has gotten to the Housewife Universe because of what’s going on in the world, and it’s reflected in the way the fans react to the world of Housewives. And I just think it’s unhealthy. It wasn’t working for me. It wasn’t right for me."