Andy Cohen Pays Tribute To Lisa Rinna After She Announces The End Of Her 8-Year 'RHOBH' Run
Andy Cohen is giving Lisa Rinna a proper send-off.
Once the Rinna Beauty founder announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons, the Bravo boss himself paid tribute to her time on the hit reality series.
"An iconic run..." Cohen wrote in a Friday, January 6, Instagram Story alongside cartoon drawings of Rinna's infamous moments on the show.
On Thursday, January 5, the Melrose Place alum dropped the news she would not be returning to the popular franchise after joining during the fifth season in 2014.
"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna explained in her statement. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"
The Watch What Happens Live host always maintained a soft spot for the controversial actress after working together for almost a decade.
"She’s fun to watch," Cohen said in a 2019 interview. "She’s funny and she makes fun of herself. She understands her place in the world, and she’s very secure with herself. I just think she’s entertaining."
The mom-of-two's final year on the series was a difficult one due to drama from parting ways with her longtime publicist, being booed by thousands of fans at BravoCon and losing her beloved mother, Lois Rinna.
"It's hard," the 59-year-old emotionally confessed when Cohen asked how she's been during the Season 12 reunion. "It's really hard to come into a show like this, and maybe would've been better if I had taken the time off."
"When you're in that deep of pain — I've done the best I can," she continued about grieving her mom. "I'm sorry for being crazy and a maniac and screaming and doing what I've done. I'm really just trying to walk through life."
Los Angeles Times conducted the 2019 interview with Cohen.