Andy Cohen Pays Tribute To Lisa Rinna After She Announces The End Of Her 8-Year 'RHOBH' Run

On Thursday, January 5, the Melrose Place alum dropped the news she would not be returning to the popular franchise after joining during the fifth season in 2014.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna explained in her statement. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"