ENTERTAINMENT 'Live With Kelly and Mark' Hits Summertime Ratings High as Fans Await Kelly Ripa's Return to Talk Show Source: ABC Mark Consuelos started co-hosting 'Live' with his wife, Kelly Ripa, in April 2023. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 8 2025, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

There's no such thing as a summertime slump for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' beloved talk show. Live With Kelly and Mark's impressive summer ratings have been revealed amid Ripa's weeklong absence from the daytime broadcast — with July seeing the show's best numbers in more than three months. While the talk show's highest ratings appear to occur when both Ripa and Consuelos are present in their ABC studio, the summary seemed to showcase positive trends in Live's viewership during a season that is typically slow for daytime gigs.

Article continues below advertisement

'Live With Kelly and Mark' Has Successful Month of July

Source: ABC 'Live With Kelly and Mark' aired their most-watched episode since April on July 21.

Live With Kelly and Mark's summertime high took place during the week of July 21 — with the show seeing an average of 2.2 million viewers, according to Deadline and data collected from Nielsen. This total is seven percent higher than the week prior and was the show's best weekly performance since April.

Article continues below advertisement

'Live With Kelly and Mark' Leads Viewership for Females Ages 25-54

Source: ABC The week of July 21 was a summertime high for 'Live With Kelly and Mark' ratings.

The week of July 21 also saw a spike in ratings for women ages 18-49 at 30 percent, which was an increase of about 15 percent from the week before. Ratings for women ages 25-54 went from 0.39 ratings to 0.43 ratings. On a yearly basis for the month of July, Live rose eight percent in total viewers, as well as 15 percent for women ages 18-49. Live has led daytime talk shows with the highest ratings among women ages 25-54 for the past six seasons.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Monday, July 21, Was Live's Most-Watched Episode Since April

Source: ABC Kelly Ripa became a co-host on 'Live' in 2001.

Monday, July 21, was the show's most-watched episode of the week — and in more than three months — and featured celebrity guests LL Cool J and Kristen Johnston. The episode began with Ripa discussing how she and Consuelos went to the beach on Long Island over the weekend, as the blonde beauty snubbed the show by joking how the job "holds her back" from relaxing by the ocean more often. The broadcast raked in more than 2.3 million viewers — more than Live has seen in one telecast since April.

When Will Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Reunite on 'Live'?