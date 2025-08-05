ENTERTAINMENT When Will Kelly Ripa Return to 'Live'? Talk Show Star to Miss Entire Week of Episodes After Discussing Retirement Source: ABC Kelly Ripa became a permanent host on 'Live' in February 2001. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 5 2025, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Miss Consecutive Weeks of 'Live'

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa will miss the entire first week of August episodes.

Ripa's time off immediately followed her husband's four-episode absence last week. Consuelos had been replaced by guest hosts Jerry O'Connell, David Muir, Carson Kressley and Steve Patterson from Tuesday, July 29, through Friday, August 1, as the Riverdale actor was "working on a show out in L.A." When returning to Live on Monday, however, Ripa was no where to be found. He instead co-hosted the show alongside Nobody Wants This actress Jackie Tohn. While Ripa had provide a short explanation about Consuelos' whereabouts, her spouse didn't detail where is wife was upon his return.

Is Kelly Ripa Leaving 'Live'?

Source: ABC Mark Consuelos became a co-host on 'Live' in April 2023.

Ripa's hosting break comes after she got candid about whether she should throw in the towel for good last month. Speaking to pal Oprah Winfrey during the Wednesday, July 16, episode of the Hope & Faith actress' "Let's Talk Off Camera Podcast," Ripa questioned if she should consider retirement ahead of her 25th anniversary of hosting Live.

Source: ABC Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have both taken time off this summer.

"I've been at the talk show now for 25 years, so, I'm asking for a friend: How did you know it was time to step away?" Ripa asked Winfrey — who strongly suggested her friend didn't quit just yet. Winfrey responded: "If I were advising you, I would say absolutely not, because you and Mark are in a groove. And that groove continues to work." "Do not do it," The Color Purple star declared. "Don't even consider it, because I feel that the reach that you have, the audience that you've built, the family that you've created — both inside the studio and in the rest of the world — is really more vital and important now than ever before."

Source: ABC Kelly Ripa discussed retirement during a podcast last month.