Livvy Dunne Flaunts Her Bikini Body While Celebrating 24th Birthday With Boyfriend Paul Skenes: Photos

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Livvy Dunne celebrated turning 24 with sunshine, a bikini and her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, by her side. The former LSU gymnast shared a series of photos from her birthday getaway in the Bahamas, showing off her toned figure in a baby-blue bikini while enjoying the tropical surroundings. "Washed up at 24," Dunne joked in the caption of her October 1 Instagram post. In another update from the celebration, she declared she was on a "bday benderrrr."

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Livvy Dunne Shows Off Her Bikini Body

Source: @LIVVYDUNNE/INSTAGRAM Livvy Dunne showed off her figure in the two piece.

Dunne posed poolside in a two piece featuring triangle cups and contrasting white straps. The birthday girl wore her blonde hair down and wet after taking a dip, accessorizing with a silver "Birthday Girl" headband, pearl earrings and a delicate necklace. She also posed with giant pink "24" balloons while enjoying a drink overlooking the turquoise water surrounding the couple's Bahamas getaway.

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Paul Skenes Joins Livvy Dunne by the Pool

Source: @LIVVYDUNNE/INSTAGRAM Paul Skenes joined his girlfriend for the tropical celebration.

Skenes, 24, made an appearance in one of his girlfriend's playful birthday photos. The shirtless Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher held Dunne in his arms beside the edge of the pool as she smiled up at him. With the Pirates' season over, the getaway offered the couple a chance to enjoy some downtime together after spending much of the year navigating Skenes' baseball schedule.

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Livvy Dunne's Famous Friends Celebrate Her Birthday

View this post on Instagram Source: @PAULSKENES/INSTAGRAM Livvy Dunne received plenty of birthday love from her famous friends as well as her boyfriend.

Dunne's comments quickly filled with birthday messages from friends and followers. Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee wished her a happy birthday, while her Baywatch costar Hassie Harrison wrote, "Happy birthday, angel girl!!! Hope its the best year ever!!!" Brooke Monk also celebrated Dunne, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL." Skenes shared a tribute of his own, posting four photos of his girlfriend and simply writing, "Happy birthday @livvydunne."

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes Have Been Dating Since 2023

Source: @PAULSKENES/INSTAGRAM Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes met at LSU and have been dating since 2023.