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Livvy Dunne Flaunts Her Bikini Body While Celebrating 24th Birthday With Boyfriend Paul Skenes: Photos

Image of Livvy Dunne
Source: MEGA, @LIVVYDUNNE/INSTAGRAM

Livvy Dunne celebrated turning 24 in a baby-blue bikini during a tropical getaway.

Oct. 5 2026, Updated 5:28 a.m. ET

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Livvy Dunne celebrated turning 24 with sunshine, a bikini and her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, by her side.

The former LSU gymnast shared a series of photos from her birthday getaway in the Bahamas, showing off her toned figure in a baby-blue bikini while enjoying the tropical surroundings.

"Washed up at 24," Dunne joked in the caption of her October 1 Instagram post. In another update from the celebration, she declared she was on a "bday benderrrr."

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Livvy Dunne Shows Off Her Bikini Body

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Image of Livvy Dunne showed off her figure in the two piece.
Source: @LIVVYDUNNE/INSTAGRAM

Livvy Dunne showed off her figure in the two piece.

Dunne posed poolside in a two piece featuring triangle cups and contrasting white straps.

The birthday girl wore her blonde hair down and wet after taking a dip, accessorizing with a silver "Birthday Girl" headband, pearl earrings and a delicate necklace.

She also posed with giant pink "24" balloons while enjoying a drink overlooking the turquoise water surrounding the couple's Bahamas getaway.

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Paul Skenes Joins Livvy Dunne by the Pool

Image of Paul Skenes joined his girlfriend for the tropical celebration.
Source: @LIVVYDUNNE/INSTAGRAM

Paul Skenes joined his girlfriend for the tropical celebration.

Skenes, 24, made an appearance in one of his girlfriend's playful birthday photos.

The shirtless Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher held Dunne in his arms beside the edge of the pool as she smiled up at him.

With the Pirates' season over, the getaway offered the couple a chance to enjoy some downtime together after spending much of the year navigating Skenes' baseball schedule.

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Livvy Dunne's Famous Friends Celebrate Her Birthday

Source: @PAULSKENES/INSTAGRAM

Livvy Dunne received plenty of birthday love from her famous friends as well as her boyfriend.

Dunne's comments quickly filled with birthday messages from friends and followers.

Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee wished her a happy birthday, while her Baywatch costar Hassie Harrison wrote, "Happy birthday, angel girl!!! Hope its the best year ever!!!"

Brooke Monk also celebrated Dunne, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL."

Skenes shared a tribute of his own, posting four photos of his girlfriend and simply writing, "Happy birthday @livvydunne."

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes Have Been Dating Since 2023

Image of Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes met at LSU and have been dating since 2023.
Source: @PAULSKENES/INSTAGRAM

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes met at LSU and have been dating since 2023.

Dunne and Skenes first crossed paths while they were both student-athletes at LSU, where she competed in gymnastics and he played baseball.

The MLB star publicly confirmed their relationship in August 2023, and the pair have continued supporting each other's careers in the years since. Dunne retired from competitive gymnastics in 2025 and has since moved into acting, while Skenes has continued pitching for the Pirates.

Dunne is now preparing to appear in the upcoming Baywatch reboot, with Skenes previously expressing excitement over his girlfriend's next career move.

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