Lizzo just clapped back at all the noise in the boldest way yet. The 37-year-old superstar dropped a sizzling clip on Sunday, September 7, rocking a leopard-print lingerie set with hot pink lace trim and oversized black bunny ears.

With her fiery red bob framing her face, she twerked, posed and rapped along to her track “IDGAS” from her new mixtape My Face Still Hurts from Smiling.

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo shared a video in lingerie and bunny ears while rapping to her new track 'IDGAS.'

“What you gonna say? I throw a-- on the ‘net for attention. What you gonna say? I lost weight. Let me guess, is that Ozempic?” Lizzo raps. “What you gonna say? That I’m phat — pretty hot and tempting. What you gon’ say? I need budget, I need promo, well, b-----, pitch in (Ooh) Y’all wanna hate me so bad (So bad) Y’all be trippin’ with no bags (Bags).”

The Grammy winner doubled down in her caption, writing, “TOP 10 IN THE GAME AND IM NOT 10 😛 ‘MY FACE STILL HURTS FROM SMILING’ OUT NOW 😘.”

Fans quickly flooded her comments section with love.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Kandi Burruss cheered. Another fan wrote, “I love rapping Lizzo right now!!!!” while someone else said, “I don’t think the world expected you to be THIS MUCH of a problem Lizzo ✨💖✨.” One user gushed, “THIS IS MY FAVORITE LIZZO ERA RIGHT NOW 🤩🤪🤩🤪🤩🤪." A follower added, “Whole album on repeat. Loved it! 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram The Grammy winner clapped back at weight loss rumors in her lyrics and Instagram caption.

Lizzo later shared another clip, this time rocking a black tracksuit while rapping along to the track. "I woke up to b------ givin' me they opinion, I don't want it (F--- that s---). On IG havin' a temper tantrum, it's 4 in the mornin' (F--- that s---). If I was keepin' you up at night, please take a melatonin (F--- that s---). I'm actin' funny? Okay, Egon, let me go get that, uh," she sings with attitude.

The post comes two months after the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker finally addressed speculation about her 60-pound weight loss. At the time, she shared side by side underwear photos on Instagram, showing her transformation and revealing the real story behind it.

“The photo on the left is my first time getting lymphatic massage from Flavia, and the right is the most recent!” she explained in a now-deleted post. “In light of all these magazines and blogs wanting me to be on Ozempic soooo bad — here’s the truth!”

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram The rapper evealed her 60-pound transformation came from training, cardio, meal prep and lifestyle changes.

Lizzo made it clear her body change had nothing to do with shortcuts. “I work my a-- off,” she wrote. “Training 3x a week, daily sauna & cardio, adding animal protein back into my diet, hiring a chef who helps me meal prep and keeps track of what I put into my body in a calorie deficit, cutting out sugary Starbucks & full fat sodas & potato chips… I quit drinking for the longest… (but I’m drinking again cus I earned it!).”

She also credited fun activities for keeping her moving. “I play pickleball and hike and walk on the beach and move my body and dance and drink water. I detox! Once a month!” Lizzo said. “I also get holistic body work done, wood therapy, and lymphatic massage.”

Source: MEGA Lizzo said she feels 'proud' of her progress and 'no one can take that away' from her.