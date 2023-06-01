Lizzo 'Close to Quitting' Music Over 'Bulls***' Fat Shaming Comments About Her Body

Recently, Lizzo, who has been vocal about the body positivity movement, got candid about weight loss.

"I have a very high-performance job," she explained. "For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap, and I have to play the flute. And I have to emote, and hype a crowd in very tight clothes, sometimes clothes where it restricts my breathing."

"It's fun. I love my job. It takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do, and I used to be very rockstar lifestyle, used to throw myself around on the stage," Lizzo continued. "As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously."