Lizzo Enjoyed Being 'Alone' When She Stepped Away From the Spotlight Following Lawsuit Drama: 'Everyone Should Just F--- Off Sometimes'
The time Lizzo took away from the spotlight following the shocking lawsuit her former dancers filed against her was much-needed.
After releasing new music last week, the singer sat down for an interview with Davis Burleson on SiriusXM's TikTok Radio to chat about her upcoming era and what she did while laying low.
In a preview for the Wednesday, March 19, talk, Burleson started off by asking the Grammy winner, 36, "How does it feel to be fresh and here?"
"It feels really good," the "Truth Hurts" crooner declared. "I think that like everyone should just like f--- off sometimes. You know what I mean? It feels so good to touch grass, like I've been touching grass, I've been breathing air. I've been looking at clouds."
"I've been alone. Which I think like alone time is super underrated. I think people associate alone time with like, you're unhappy and it's like a bad thing. Or lonely. I'm alone. I'm not lonely. There’s a huge difference," she insisted. "I mean, sometimes I've been lonely, but when you realize, 'Oh, I just wanna be alone today,' and then you get to do it, unmatched. Unmatched feeling."
Lizzo added that having alone time allows her to "feel more creative."
- Lizzo Admits She 'Didn’t Want to Live Anymore' After Former Dancers Sued Her for Harassment: 'I Was in Such a Dark, Deep Depression'
- Lizzo Teases New Song With Sensual Nude Video Preaching Love & Body Positivity: 'If You Love Me, You Love All Of Me'
- Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Taking Time Off & Says Her Friends 'Saved' Her Life
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, the star denied the shocking allegations her former backup dancers made in a lawsuit, where they claimed she created a toxic workplace environment and were demeaned by Lizzo "in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing."
Her former staffers also claimed they "were harassed" for their sexual and religious beliefs and put in uncomfortable sexualized situations in addition to being forced to work 12-hour rehearsals with no breaks.
At Lizzo's March 12 performance, the songwriter revealed just how much the scandal took a toll on her mental health.
"I was in such a dark, deep depression," she confessed to fans. "I was so heartbroken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn’t want to live anymore, and I was so deeply afraid of people that I didn’t want to be seen. Eventually I got over that fear."
The "Juice" vocalist explained she began feeling better about the ordeal when a fan expressed their love for her, which Lizzo described as a "miraculous" moment.
"If you’re depressed, reach out to someone who will listen," she suggested to others who are struggling. "If you’re mad about the government, reach out to someone else who’s mad about the government and f------ organize."