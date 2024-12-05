Lizzo Won't 'Stop Fighting' Sexual Harassment and Unpaid Overtime Lawsuits: 'These Allegations Are False'
Lizzo's tour company earned a minor court win earlier this week when a California judge dismissed several claims made by a former stylist who worked for Big Grrrl Big Tour.
In September 2023, managers at the company were accused of sexual and racial harassment, creating a hostile work environment and failing to pay earned overtime to stylist Asha Daniels.
On Tuesday, December 3, Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha ruled that some of the allegations must be dismissed as U.S. labor laws cannot apply to incidents that occurred during Lizzo's tour in Europe.
However, when it comes to the rest of the accusations, a source spilled Lizzo isn't backing down.
"There’s a reason that Lizzo continues to fight long after most public figures would have settled — because these allegations are false and can’t be allowed to stand," the source told a news outlet. "She is not going to stop fighting until every single one of these ridiculous smears is dismissed."
Aside from claiming management was guilty of various acts of harassment, Daniels' filing also alleged the company's wardrobe manager broke the Americans With Disabilities Act by ordering her to change out of her comfortable shoes after allegedly running over her foot with a clothing rack.
Roughly six months after the court documents were filed, Lizzo took to Instagram to declared she "quits" after being "dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet."
"All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it," she wrote via Instagram in March. "I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views … my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this s--- — I QUIT."
On Wednesday, May 22, Lizzo also admitted she'd been struggling with depression for the past year.
"The strange thing about depression is you don’t know you’re in it until you’re out of it," she penned. "I’m definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be… But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up. My smile reaches my eyes again and that’s a win."
