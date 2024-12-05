Lizzo Won't 'Stop Fighting' Sexual Harassment and Unpaid Overtime Lawsuits: 'These Allegations Are False'

On Tuesday, December 3, Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha ruled that some of the allegations must be dismissed as U.S. labor laws cannot apply to incidents that occurred during Lizzo's tour in Europe.

However, when it comes to the rest of the accusations, a source spilled Lizzo isn't backing down.

"There’s a reason that Lizzo continues to fight long after most public figures would have settled — because these allegations are false and can’t be allowed to stand," the source told a news outlet. "She is not going to stop fighting until every single one of these ridiculous smears is dismissed."