Lizzo's Dancers File Lawsuit, Accuse the Singer of Harassing, Weight Shaming and 'Demoralizing' Them

According to the lawsuit, "Ms. Quigley was not only vocal about her religious belief but took every opportunity to proselytize to any and all in her presence regardless of protestations."

In one complaint, it was alleged that Quigley became obsessed with Davis' virginity.

"Ms. QUIGLEY would routinely bring up Ms. DAVIS's virginity in conversations with Ms DAVIS," the document reads. "Ms. QUIGLEY even mentioned Ms. DAVIS's virginity in interviews she participated in and later posted to social media, broadcasting an intensely personal detail about Ms. DAVIS to the world."